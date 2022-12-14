My heartfelt reflection 10 days before Christmas Eve

'First seek the Kingdom of God and all the rest shall be given to you.'

(LifeSiteNews) — I wanted to take a moment to share with you, the LifeSite family, a few thoughts which I believe are crucial for the times in which we are living.

As we contemplate the coming of Christ at Christmas we must also contemplate and long for the Second Coming of Christ and prepare for that in this great Advent of our lives.

A very holy priest just told me that in order to get the sixth commandment right (i.e. thou shalt not kill – read abortion and euthanasia) we have to get the first commandment right first (I am the Lord thy God and thou shalt have no other gods before me). We need God first and foremost, even in the pro-life movement.

We ignore Him at our peril. If we had not learned it earlier, the COVID plandemic, the depravity of the transgender agenda, the depths of the political corruption, and even the scandals in the Vatican should prove to us beyond any shadow of doubt that the powers arrayed against us are way beyond any defense or counter measures we could muster.

“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” (Ephesians 6:12)

In order to fight effectively in this battle, we must put on the full armor of God. We must put God first, and we must do this with all our hearts.

As we share Gifts of Gratitude with each other this Christmas, let us remember the single greatest Gift of Gratitude is that which we give perfectly to God – the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass. It is the single most important thing we shall ever witness here on this earth.

We are so grateful for your enabling of LifeSite to carry out our mission to promote life, faith, family and freedom. It is only with your generous gifts that we have been able to spread the truth, and more importantly the fullness of the truth for over 25 years.

Right from our founding we could not ignore the fullness of the truth no matter how inconvenient. We were warned by many to be only pro-life, and not go against contraception; to be only pro-marriage and not speak against the homosexual lifestyle. But, did we lose out by giving the fullness of truth? No. “First seek the Kingdom of God and all the rest shall be given to you,” says the Lord.

Despite attacks from mainstream media, from government, and even from wayward clergy, LifeSite has been able to survive and thrive thanks to your generous support.

And as we gear up for the greatest fight of our lives, we need you to assist us to continue. As we share with you our Gifts of Gratitude for your fidelity, please consider making a gift of your own to support this work which is consecrated to God through His Holy Mother.

We pray for you, our benefactors, every day as a staff at LifeSite during our morning prayer. Please do remember us in your prayers too. This is your battle, we provide you with the ammunition to share the truth with your friends, family and acquaintances so you can change the culture into one which embraces the truth, and ultimately the fullness of Truth!

In Christ and His beloved Mother,

John-Henry Westen

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











