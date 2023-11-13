‘Narcissistic’ Megan Rapinoe says injury in her final soccer game proves there is no God

(LifeSiteNews) — Megan Rapinoe, one of the Queens of Woke, is getting dragged over the coals by virtually the entire social media universe after saying the injury she sustained in the opening minutes of her final professional soccer game is “proof” that there is no God.

“I’m not a religious person or anything,” Rapinoe said in a postgame interview. “If there wasn’t a God, this is proof there isn’t.”

“This is f—ed up,” she complained.

“I mean, I don’t deserve this, I’ll tell you that much,” she added later.

“If there was a God, this is proof there isn’t” Megan Rapinoe after getting injured and leaving the game early.pic.twitter.com/QByyJzoltL — OutKick (@Outkick) November 12, 2023

Responses to Rapinoe such as “Narcissistic,” “A loser in so many ways,” “Wow. The arrogance,” and “Always playing the victim” received thousands of “Likes” on X.

The epic litany of negativity is not unwarranted, especially since Rapinoe had long ago established herself as a lightning rod for criticism: She’s an out and proud lesbian who repeatedly, very publicly, took a knee for our National Anthem here and abroad beginning in 2016 as a sign of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

“Being a gay American, I know what it means to look at the flag and not have it protect all of your liberties,” she claimed.

Through her LGBTQ+ activism, she has sneered at and ridiculed heartland Christian values. Time Magazine has, in fact, called her a “whirling dervish of resistance,” working “tirelessly as an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Rapinoe has argued for the rights of “transgender women” (i.e., men who present themselves as females) to participate in women’s competitive sports.

In the lead-up to the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs Decision overturning Roe v Wade, she expressed her full-throated support of abortion.

She has essentially condemned white Americans as racists through her support of Black Lives Matters (BLM) and accused those who disagree with her and the aims of BLM as “conflating patriotism, military, and the flag.”

After BLM’s violent urban riots after the death of George Floyd, Rapinoe said, “This is the uprising we need.”

She expressed nothing but contempt for Donald Trump during his presidency, declaring herself “a walking protest” against him, calling him “sexist” and a “racist.” By extension, she condemned all of his supporters.

So, when she took a pot shot at God — and again, by extension, at all Christians — after injuring herself in what was to be her swan song, she was asking for it.

A time for introspection, and to experience God’s love?

Here’s the thing. After she’s done lashing out at God, maybe this will cause Megan to do a little bit of introspection.

She should take herself less seriously and consider some of the homespun wisdom being offered on X:

“This is actually proof there is a God and he’s hilarious,” averred one X user while another expressed a similar sentiment. “Not only does Megan Rapinoe’s injury prove there IS a God, it also proves he has a sense of humor.”

“She has a successful career and then breaks her leg in the very last game and blames God,” John Anderson noted. “She should be thanking God for her career, but that’s how shortsighted … some people are.”

Rapinoe suffered an Achilles’ injury that involved no contact with other players. No one pushed or tripped her. She was by herself. Or was she?

I’m not exactly sure how these things work, but maybe God had Megan’s guardian angel stick out an unseen foot, trip her with a feather, or give her a little nudge?

If you’ve seen the movie “Angels in the Outfield,” (either the 1951 or 1994 version), you have some idea of what I mean.

God loves Megan Rapinoe so much that he is likely to do anything to get her attention.

Blessing her with great athletic skills, an-outsized voice in the public square, scads of money, and success at every turn clearly didn’t do the trick, so maybe this injury will.

Megan should use her down time to watch Mel Gibson’s “The Passion of the Christ” to see the deep love Jesus displayed for her through each of HIS WOUNDS, paying the price for her salvation. He endured far more than an injured Achilles’ tendon on her behalf.

And with more time on her hands, she should read the Bible, starting with John 3:16-17:

For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.

As it turns out, the “whirling dervish of resistance” hasn’t been resisting heartland American values or even Donald Trump. She’s been resisting God, and God has opened a window to her when she has likely closed every other door.

Follow Doug Doug Mainwaring is a journalist for LifeSiteNews, an author, and a marriage, family and children's rights activist. He has testified before the United States Congress and state legislative bodies, originated and co-authored amicus briefs for the United States Supreme Court, and has been a guest on numerous TV and radio programs. Doug and his family live in the Washington, DC suburbs.

Share











