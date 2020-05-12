Netflix defends packing shows with LGBT ‘representation’: ‘every gay person is very necessary’

PETITION: No to mandatory vaccination for the coronavirus Sign the petition here.

May 12, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Even in a world as uniformly left wing as Hollywood, Netflix’s wokeness stands out, from leading the pro-abortion mob against Georgia to controversial productions such as The Two Popes.

But one of the most pervasive manifestations of the streaming platform’s priorities is its glut of LGBT content. “LGBTQ” is a specific searchable genre, and one 2017 list counted a whopping 57 shows on the platform featuring gay characters.

Naturally, not everyone is impressed, as evidenced by this tweet going viral last week:

Every damn new series pic.twitter.com/zLJstwiThm — ADAM (@AdamSB___) May 5, 2020

The visual apparently resonated with enough people that Netflix’s social media team felt the need to respond in the most condescending way possible:

sorry you have yet to realize that every gay person is very necessary https://t.co/xTOEcLWryc — Netflix (@netflix) May 6, 2020

“Every person is necessary” is certainly a lovely sentiment (if a little hard to swallow coming from a company that was outraged by a state deciding all of its people deserve a chance to make it out of the womb). Here’s the thing, though – fictional characters aren’t people.

Saturating your programming lineup with gay or transgender characters – to the point where the American population that consumes this stuff overestimates what percentage of the country is actually LGBT – isn’t an affirmation of LGBT humanity or equality. It’s pandering, a statement about who matters the most to you. It’s trading one type of uniformity for another and calling it “diverse.”

And it’s a perfectly natural reaction for viewers to roll their eyes at – or worse, become bored by – having the same theme beaten over their heads with every other series. To be sure, the decision to cater to the LGBT community and social-justice crowd to the exclusion of the mainstream is Netflix’s prerogative … but the company would do well to ask itself whether it really thinks demeaning the customers it alienates is a viable strategy for long-term growth.