Netflix star dons latest LGBT fashion trend to promote gender confusion in young girls

July 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – When Netflix drama The Crown makes the news, it’s usually because something has happened with the actual Royal Family. Prince Phillip’s death, for example, or the ongoing American soap opera with Harry and Meghan. But earlier this month, the show went viral for an entirely different reason: Emma Corrin, who plays Princess Diana, posted a photograph of herself to Instagram wearing a “breast binder.”

For those of you who aren’t aware of this phenomenon, breast binders are chest wraps used by girls seeking to present as male to flatten their breasts and hide their busts. As the number of girls identifying as boys skyrockets across the West, breast binders are now the subject of scores of viral transgender how-to YouTube videos and tutorials. Getting a breast binder is an experience often shared on social media, and start-up companies have begun providing them. Girls frequently order these chest wraps without the knowledge of their parents.

Emma Corrin, interestingly, has never identified as transgender. She attended a Catholic school in the U.K. growing up, but nonetheless came out some time ago as “queer” and stating that her pronouns were “she/they.” All of this is vague, as “queer” has no specific meaning and adding the non-binary “they” to “she” accomplishes nothing (although woke journalists scrambled to butcher their copy by referring to her as “they,” despite the fact that she also still identifies as a “she,” if you’re tracking with me.) Despite that, the actress had photographer David-Simon Dayain photograph with her chest bound with boxing wrap and dressed in designer shorts.

“[S]ome time before I bought my first proper binder, messing around with @sirdavidsimon, we used boxing wrap, thanks for capturing this with me, very intimate, very new, very cool,” she wrote under the picture. “It’s all a journey right. Lots of twist and turns and change and that’s ok! Embrace it. Bind safely, find what works for you-I use binders from @gc2b and @spectrumoutfitters is great too.”

The two companies Corrin refers to are outfits oriented towards people identifying as transgender, and they were no doubt glad for the boost. Corrin’s post has 178,130 likes and thousands of comments. The blue check brigade was out in affirming force to celebrate her choice, while others asked why she was promoting self-hatred of her body to her legions of young female fans.

It is a good point. Chest binders, as you might suspect, are dangerous. It is unhealthy and damaging to chest-bind (one is reminded of foot-binding in China years ago), and the physical effects can be permanent. Breast binders often cause back pain, shoulder pain, chest pain, shortness of breath, and even fractured ribs. Abigail Shrier, who documented her years of research into the issue in her essential book Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters, noted that breast binders can “permanently damage tissue, leaving breasts looking like deflated balloons, flat and wrinkled.”

That reality is a far cry from the artsy black-and-white shot of Corrin with her head thrown back and a blissful expression on her face. Corrin and the photographer want us to believe that breast-binding is beautiful, but self-hatred and self-harm should not be celebrated or promoted. Corrin’s “first breast-binder” photo, unfortunately, will torque the transgender craze and assist in the normalization of the medicalization of childhood, adolescence and adulthood. For many girls considering taking this step, a faux-sexy celebrity photo shoot will go a long way towards convincing them that this is a safe and normal step to take.

Transgender “treatments” have entered the mainstream. Protect your families. This is going to get much worse before it gets better.