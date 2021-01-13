Calvin Freiburger

NeverTrumpers pushing the incitement lie are helping leftists kill the March for Life

It’s clear that people who know better are going along with this silencing attempt for no better reason than that they wish to be rid of Donald Trump.
Wed Jan 13, 2021 - 3:52 pm EST
Calvin Freiburger By Calvin Freiburger
January 13, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The primary uses of the propaganda campaign to bully the public into thinking President Donald Trump “incited” the storming of the U.S. Capitol last week are obvious: whip up enough fear and anger at the president to impeach and bar him from running again in 2024, divide Republican officeholders who have kept Trump’s base at arm’s length, and create a pretense to expand their war on dissenting social media voices. But there’s one more target that has largely gone overlooked, and it’s slated to descend on the nation’s capital in less than three weeks.

Friday, January 29 will be the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., an event no stranger to controversy, which will almost certainly face unprecedented opposition in light of last week’s attacks. And this time, that opposition will be bolstered a contingent of “conservative” and “pro-life” voices who, thanks to NeverTrump groupthink’s impact on the ability to reason objectively, are now endorsing the exact same “logic” that has been used against pro-lifers for years, and will surely be used to demonize and perhaps even try to cancel the March for Life:

And right on cue:

The “logic” goes like this: even though there was nothing violent about Trump’s speech, it still stokes violence to rail against an alleged injustice (government refusing to address election fraud), which makes people angry, then have those people march to a government building (the Capitol) to protest it.

If we were to accept this premise, then why wouldn’t it apply with equal force to railing against another injustice (the judiciary illicitly forcing all 50 states to allow abortion), which makes at least as many people angry, then have those people march to another government building (the Supreme Court) to protest it?

It can’t be that Trump crowds are more violent than pro-life crowds, for the simple fact that a Trump crowd had never turned violent before January 6.

It can’t be that the underlying causes are different, because executing innocent children on a massive scale for convenience is even more evil – and thus more anger-inducing – than breaking the law to flout democracy. 

And it can’t be that the incitement accuser recognizes the case against abortion is true but thinks Trump’s stolen-election claims are false, because the credibility of a claim matters precious little to the victim of an extremist who believes it. 

The fact that pro-lifers were right about partial-birth abortion didn’t slow the Left down one bit in accusing us of complicity in George Tiller’s death. And, even after acknowledging how Lin Wood and Sidney Powell tainted the case with shoddy work and bad information, the simple fact remains that it is reasonable to question the integrity of this election, based not on conspiracy theories but based on more than a decade’s worth of extensive coverage of vote fraud... much of it published by the same people now claiming Trump has nothing more than “unhinged and poisonous lies.”

It’s clear that people who know better are going along with this silencing attempt for no better reason than that they wish to be rid of Donald Trump. But, as with so many battles of the past four years, it didn’t begin with him and won’t stop with him. Pro-lifers especially should be the first to see through it, and the last to legitimize it.

