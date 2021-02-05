New app could connect gender-confused minors with hormone treatment for $99 a month

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

February 5, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — In her chilling 2019 book Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters, Abigail Shrier lays out the way a network of young “trans influencers” with massive social media followings assist young girls in embarking on the transgender journey without the knowledge or consent of their parents.

These influencers produce how-two videos and vlogs explaining how girls can lie to their doctors and therapists in order to procure testosterone (referred to colloquially as “T”); purchase breast binders online; and amass the various accessories necessary to begin living as a member of the opposite sex.

Shrier also notes that despite the current narrative from the trans movement and their enablers in academia, the media, and progressive politics, puberty blockers are tremendously dangerous. They impact brain development; stunt growth; risk barring the user from reaching peak IQ; inhibit sexual function; reduce the density of bones; raise the risk of heart attack by up to five times; thicken the blood; and create a higher risk of cancer, blood clots, and vaginal atrophy. The desired results are often permanent. Girls will grow body hair and beards, often within months; their voices will lower, and even their facial structure will change. Thus the title of her somber book: Irreversible Damage.

But never mind all that. As Not the Bee recently reported, a new service called Plume is making it even easier for girls caught up in the transgender craze to get their hands on these drugs. Their tagline — “Live your authentic life: Gender-affirming hormone therapy from your phone” — says it all. Girls can do an end-run around parents, psychiatrists, and others who might caution them, and for a monthly fee of only $99, “customers telechat with a Plume doctor and then get hormone blockers shipped directly to their front door.” They provide a lot of bang for your buck, too:

According to Plume, those under the age of 18 are ineligible for their services, but as Rod Dreher observed, it isn’t obvious how this would be verified.

Without direct oversight — remember, this is an app you download on your phone and you’re communicating with a “trans and queer-led team cheering you on” via tele-chat — Plume promises to open up “a conversation about your goals and desires” before figuring out “a treatment plan that is right for you. Your provider can answer any and all questions about the medications, dosage, their effects, how to inject, take, or apply them, and what to expect as you go. Our providers are experts in gender-affirming care and no matter if this is your first time exploring hormone therapy or you’re a decade in, they are here for you with respect and wisdom.”

To sum up: In the wake of increasing evidence that puberty blockers are dangerous, folks like the team at Plume are working to streamline transition and make it easier rather than more difficult, in spite of the damage done to young people who are not yet legally permitted to purchase a pint, but can make decisions that will transform the rest of their lives.

As I noted last month in this space, there’s a growing cottage industry dedicated to helping young people embark on this path — an industry driven by ideology and money, but starkly lacking in sanity or ethics. Sooner than we expect, we will face a generation that we assisted in self-mutilation — and we will have no good answers to the hard questions they will ask.