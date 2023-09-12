New book reveals effort to persuade Trump to backtrack support for LGBT issues

Today on The John-Henry Westen Show I'm joined by Tim Maschler, husband of Melissa Riordan, author of the new book 'Trump and Sodom: Letting the Cat out of the Bag,' to discuss efforts he helped organize to get the former president to backtrack on LGBT issues.

(LifeSiteNews) — We at LifeSiteNews have covered former president and current presidential hopeful Donald Trump’s strange support for LGBT issues. While on most issues he sides against the left, this is one issue in which he sides with them. Even so, a good portion of his MAGA base is apparently ignorant of his support for such a thing, only to be shocked by it when they find out.

My guest on today’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show is Tim Maschler, husband of author and book publisher Melissa Riordan, to discuss her new book Trump and Sodom: Letting the Cat Out of the Bag, which describes their joint effort to get about 100 letters to the former president begging him to reconsider his position.

Recounting the events that led to the publication of the book, Maschler explains that he and his wife began researching Trump’s involvement with the Log Cabin Republicans after hearing about the pro-LGBT gala Trump hosted at Mar-a-Lago last December. In the course of their research, they found that Trump had hosted a similar event in 2021, at which First Lady Melania Trump received an award from the LGBT group, and that the Republican National Committee (RNC) established a Pride Coalition.

According to Maschler, the alliance between Trump and the Republican Party on LGBT issues, something he calls the “alignment with Sodom,” goes “deep within the Republican Party.”

Immediately after discovering the connection between Trump, the GOP, and the LGBT issue, Maschler and his wife began contacting people they knew to write letters for the former president asking him to reconsider his position. The letters came from people of diverse ages, each looking at the issue with a different perspective, all worried that Trump was not following Scripture on sodomy. All, however, showed support for Trump, Maschler contends. He also tells me the letters form the “heart of the book.”

Maschler also told the letter-writers that a person with ties to Trump within the Republican Party, whom he calls “the messenger,” would present the letters to Trump. Maschler tells me that “the messenger” would have arranged for a private meeting between Trump and himself, to discuss his support of LGBT issues in light of the letters. Maschler also tells me that “the messenger” believes that Trump’s support of LGBT issues will hurt him in elections by alienating a large portion of his base.

Throughout the course of attempting to arrange the meeting, however “the messenger” received pushback and suffered repeated stonewalling. “I asked him… when we were… getting the pushback… did he think that… [our issues were] communicated to President Trump,” Maschler recalls, telling me that “the messenger” would let Trump know about any issue. “I don’t have any evidence that he ever did that, whether President Trump has heard about these letters… That’s why we’re continuing to press forward,” Maschler continues.

“It’s really important… that President Trump is confronted on this, that we believe that if he does not repent, our nation is in trouble,” Maschler emphasizes, adding that electoral results will be meaningless if this point is unaddressed. “If he doesn’t recant on this, and affirm that marriage is between only a man and a woman… Scripture is very clear about nations that… are aligned with Sodom… and God’s word doesn’t change.”

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, and Acast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the Acast webpage here.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











