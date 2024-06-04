New film tells the story of the 21 Coptic martyrs beheaded by ISIS in 2015

Today on The John-Henry Westen Show, I’m joined by Raouf Zaki, an Egyptian film director who is currently shooting a movie about the 21 Coptic Christians who were martyred on a beach in Libya by the Islamic State (ISIS) in 2015.

(LifeSiteNews) — Remember the Coptic martyrs who were brutally killed by the Islamic State (ISIS) in 2015?

In February 2015, 21 Coptic Christians were martyred on a beach in Libya. The terrorists from the Islamic State referred to them as the “People of the Cross, followers of the hostile Egyptian Church.”

Today on The John-Henry Westen Show, I’m joined by Raouf Zaki, an Egyptian film director who is currently shooting a movie based on the story of these brave men of Christ.

Zaki interviewed the widows, children, and siblings of the martyrs, as well as the investigators of the ISIS case in Libya, to get the most accurate information on them.

In awe of their story, I told Zaki that the faith “not only [the martyrs] exhibited, but that their family members did… to watch their widows and their children and their siblings speak, not of horror, but of even gratitude to their tormentors because they made them saints. They brought them into heaven. Stunning.”

Zaki told me that they have only shot about 25 percent of the film so far and are reliant on donations to finish the movie and hopefully release it in 2025, on the 10th anniversary of the death of the Coptic martyrs.

“This work [is] done in the glory of God and for the glory of God that we are seeking here, for their stories to come out to the world,” Zaki said.

You can learn about the miracles that happened during the filming process by watching my interview with Raouf Zaki.

You can help make the production of the film possible by donating to the film’s Kickstarter here.

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

