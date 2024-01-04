New LifeSite League movement aims to transform our culture for Christ

I know that with your prayer, activism, and on-the-ground citizen journalism we can together make a lifelong impact through LifeSite League.

Join LifeSite League here and make an impact on the culture for Christ

(LifeSiteNews) — LifeSite League is a movement dedicated to transforming the culture for Christ by sharing the truth.

Fueled by people power, we will serve the mission of LifeSiteNews by bringing news from all over the world.

I am honored to introduce myself, the newest addition to LifeSiteNews’ growing on-the-ground movement dedicated to fighting for you, your children, and grandchildren.

My name is Jacinta Rigi. I’m from Post Falls, Idaho, and I’m your new LifeSite League Coordinator.

I am 23 years old, a graduate of Boise State University. I recently worked for Fox News but decided I wanted to pursue a calling that fully incorporated my Catholic faith. Joining forces with the LifeSiteNews team was an opportunity I could not overlook.

I have always been a strong Catholic, and I have been active in the pro-life movement for years. I am passionate about making a difference in our godless society, and I am delighted to have you all by my side.

My role as your new LifeSite League Coordinator is to:

Bring your pro-life and pro-family values across the world — and directly into your communities

Direct our many members to report on the issues that matter most

Build our movement into an unstoppable force, inspiring young people, especially, like never before.

Our members have already accomplished so much in the past few months. Our activities have included personally delivering to Mother Miriam LifeSiteNews’ pledge to pray for her ministry as she celebrated her final vows, presenting Bishop Strickland with a petition that was signed by almost 55,000 people urging pope Francis to reverse his decision, interviewing young people in Tyler, TX on their thoughts about Bishop Strickland’s removal, and producing many more articles.

I know that with your prayer, activism, and on-the-ground citizen journalism we can together make a lifelong impact through LifeSite League. I am ready to work alongside you and your loved ones, directly in your communities, by championing our shared values.

Stay tuned for many exciting things to come!

Jacinta Rigi, a graduate of Boise State University, is LifeSiteNews’ LifeSite League Coordinator.

