New Obama allegations raise the question if he had a personal stake in the LGBT revolution

The former president's alleged past drug use and sexual tendencies were generally ignored by the mainstream media before and after his rise to power.

( LifeSiteNews) — Allegations about Barack Obama’s homosexual liaisons and drug usage in the late 1990s made by Larry Sinclair in a bombshell video interview with Tucker Carlson have raised questions about how Obama’s sexual predilections kept hidden — or at a minimum, left uninvestigated — by a compliant media may have influenced his actions during his two terms as President of the United States.

Obama’s past was presented as above reproach, and journalists shied away from even minimal vetting of their favored candidate. But according to Carlson’s guest, in November 1999 Obama’s marriage was on the brink of collapse and Obama had shared two drug-fueled sexual encounters with Sinclair.

The man inaugurated on January 20, 2009, who had affirmed that marriage was defined solely as the union of one man and one woman, lit up the White House in the garish colors of the LGBT rainbow flag in June 2015 in order to celebrate the Supreme Court’s Obergefell decision instituting same-sex “marriage” across the land.

He was clearly not the man he at first appeared to be. Instead, he repeatedly rolled out the red carpet for the LGBT arm of the woke neo-Marxist movement that seeks to undo the nuclear family.

“Barack Obama is easily the most pro-homosexual president in U.S. history, becoming a ‘fierce advocate’ of gay rights,” author Peter LaBarbera wrote in 2018. “Working directly with homosexual and transgender activist groups, he made more than 250 openly LGBTQ appointments at the federal level — including the first openly homosexual Secretary of the Army, Eric Fanning.”

“The scope of Obama’s pro-’gay’ record is astonishing,” LaBarbera noted. “So great was his devotion to advancing homosexuality and extreme gender confusion (“transgenderism”) in the name of ‘civil rights’ that many observers pro and con say his proudest achievement may have been advancing the revolutionary LGBT agenda during his two terms in the White House.”

“A more honest examination of Obama’s life than the left-leaning media has been willing to provide may partly explain his deep commitment to the homosexual political and cultural agenda,” LaBarbera wrote in Permanent Revolution: The Secret Life and Legacy of Barack Hussein Obama. He asked:

Did Obama have a personal stake in propelling the LGBTQ revolution forward?

What was the effect of the unique and bizarre circumstances of Obama’s childhood — including being abandoned by his parents, his extensive pot use as a teenager and then cocaine use in college, having a cross-dressing nanny and being “mentored” by a perverted Communist who had “strong homosexual tendencies”?

Was Obama ever on the “down low” (secretly practicing homosexuality) or, at some level, a “bisexual”?

What is the significance of his comment to his first serious girlfriend that he “considered gayness” but chose to live a heterosexual life.

Obama — who called himself Barry Soetoro when he was young — “had so many dysfunctional and perverse influences in his life growing up that it would almost be strange for him not to develop some sort of sexual or psychological confusion,” according to LaBarbera.

Those influences included:

Young Barry had a cross-dressing nanny — who went by “Turdi” by day, “Evie by night” — in Jakarta.

The marijuana supplier of Barack’s dope-smoking high school “Choom Gang” was a 29-year-old homosexual pervert who showed porn films to the teenage boys.

Obama was evidently the closest among his “Choom Gang” friends to “Gay Ray”

Obama’s mentor, Communist Frank Marshall Davis, was a promiscuous pornographer who described himself as having “homosexual tendencies.”

LaBarbera cited former WND staff writer Jerome Corsi, who penned a series of articles building on Sinclair’s allegations against Obama.

One of those articles focused on Jeremiah Wright’s church, Trinity United, where he reportedly ran an “informal ‘Down Low Club’ that paired closeted homosexual men attending the church with women who would serve as a cover (‘beard’) to hide their homosexuality and earn them respectability in Chicago’s Black community.”

Corsi’s investigation included multiple interviews with members of the church, providing a look inside Wright’s ‘Down Low Club’:

The Down Low Club at Trinity “doesn’t have meetings, and it isn’t like the Rotary Club,” a source identified for this article as “Carolyn” explained to a WND investigator in Chicago. “It was more that Wright served as a matchmaker,” said Carolyn, a 20-year member of Trinity who has played a role in church administration and knows the Obamas personally. “He kept his eye on the young guys coming up in Trinity,” she said, “and if he spotted someone that acted or looked gay, then Wright would give them kind of a guidance counselor-type direction on how to keep down low – how to do the things they wanted to do, but then also getting married and looking ‘respectable’ – being part of black society.” To Trinity insiders, the Down Low Club was simply known as “the program.” “That’s the terminology. At Trinity, you’re urged to ‘get with the program,’” explained a male beneficiary of the Down Low Club. “What that means is it’s OK to go ahead and have sex with men, just as long as you ‘get with the program’ and marry a woman, somebody no straight guy would want to marry.” The wife, the Down Low Club member explained, is “your ‘beard,’ your cover – so you can look like you’re living a straight life, even though you’re not.” … “That’s what Wright did for Obama,” she claimed. “He connected Obama in the community, and he helped Obama hide his homosexuality.”

Corsi explained that Carolyn and other church members were scared to go on the record about the “Down Low Club,” and that their fears were not unsubstantiated:

“At Trinity, if you even hint at talking about Obama being gay, you are reminded of our dear departed choir director,” she said. “He was killed, and it wasn’t a robbery. The Christmas presents weren’t touched. The TV was not taken, nothing in the apartment was missing.” Carolyn’s reference was to Donald Young, the 47-year-old homosexual choirmaster at Trinity who died of multiple gunshot wounds in his Chicago apartment Dec. 24, 2007. Young’s murder was preceded Nov. 17, 2007, with the execution-style murder of 25-year-old Larry Bland, another black gay member of Trinity United. He also was murdered in his home, dying of multiple gunshot wounds, according to his death certificate. Just two days after the murder of Young, a third openly “gay” member of Wright’s church, Nate Spencer, reportedly died of septicemia, pneumonia and AIDS.

Corsi and WND reported that Obama in his earlier Chicago days would frequent homosexual bars and a Chicago “gay” bathhouse, Man’s Country (which closed on New Year’s Day 2018), according to LaBarbera.

Follow Doug Doug Mainwaring is a journalist for LifeSiteNews, an author, and a marriage, family and children's rights activist. He has testified before the United States Congress and state legislative bodies, originated and co-authored amicus briefs for the United States Supreme Court, and has been a guest on numerous TV and radio programs. Doug and his family live in the Washington, DC suburbs.

