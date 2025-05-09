New Pope Leo XIV – hints of hope and THE sign to watch out for

I have great hopes for Pope Leo XIV to recognize the harm he participated in by removing Bishop Strickland from his spiritual children in the diocese.

(LifeSiteNews) — In this video we are going to take a short but detailed look at the new Pope Leo XIV – the first American pope.

At the end of this video I will give you the ultimate sign to watch for to see where Pope Leo XIV stands. (If you can’t watch this all, then fast forward to the end.)

We got a heads up last week that Prevost was going to be the pick and therefore had a very extensive analysis of him published prior to the election.

Obviously it was scary for me, because what I knew of him to be most serious was his involvement as head of the Dicastery for Bishops in removing Bishop Joseph Strickland from Tyler and elevating Cardinal Robert McElroy to the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C.

But when he came out onto the loggia in full traditional vestments, it was comforting. His use of Latin was comforting. I was a bit surprised since I knew he was an American from Chicago that he did not speak a word of English out there.

But one thing struck me more than all that. It’s a very small thing but to me spoke volumes.

While praying the name of Jesus he bowed his head – which is a pious practice of many Catholics and Christians which is a literal adherence to Philippians 2:10–11, “at the name of Jesus every knee shall bow.” It is a practice followed by those devoted to the traditional Latin Mass and practiced in love by sincere Catholics all over the world. It was touching to see.

And he teared up as he gave his first blessing to the people in Latin.

These are signs which made me hope.

Here are a few more.

In 2012, he was reported as referring to the “homosexual lifestyle” and “alternative families comprised of same-sex partners and their adopted children” as examples of “beliefs and practices that are at odds with the gospel.”

As bishop in Chiclayo, he also opposed government plans to add gender ideology to teaching in schools. He told the local news media: “The promotion of gender ideology is confusing, because it seeks to create genders that don’t exist.”

There are also some suggestions that he is more open to the traditional Latin Mass than was Pope Francis, which may lead to a healing of a major rift in the Church, particularly among young people.

But let me give you THE sign to watch for, the MOST IMPORTANT sign I believe will indicate the direction and intent of Robert Prevost – Pope Leo XIV.

Remember who this is and what he did – the history is so important to understand so you can see THE sign that will indicate who this man will be as pope. Because it is true that the grace of that office can change a man, can give him what he needs to change his life.

The most significant thing Pope Leo did in his short tenure as head of the Dicastery for Bishops in the Vatican was the removal of Bishop Joseph Strickland and the elevation of Cardinal McElroy to the prestigious Archdiocese of Washington, D.C.

Strickland by most accounts was regarded as the holiest bishop in the United States – with his regular three hours of adoration per day and his simple style, he attracted vocations and faithful Catholics to the remote region of Tyler, Texas.

To be fair to Pope Leo, the removal was what Pope Francis wanted. To refuse or advise otherwise may have cost then-Cardinal Prevost his position. The move was, nonetheless, a severe blow to the faithful of Tyler. Over 700 families and several religious orders and many priests had moved to Tyler specifically because of this holy Bishop Joseph Strickland, a successor of the apostles who reminded his flock and onlookers who were moved by him of the original fishermen Christ chose to lead His Church.

The key to restoring the faith of Catholics in the papacy would be to right this wrong in which Pope Leo was complicit while he was a cardinal.

And I am hopeful for just such a gesture from the new Holy Father. Let me tell you why.

I was at Mass this morning before the first papal Mass, and the reading for today is the conversion of St. Paul. And you read there that Ananias was called by the Lord to go to Paul and heal him of his blindness. Ananias hesitates, though, telling Jesus, “Lord, I have heard from many sources about this man, what evil things he has done to your holy ones in Jerusalem. And here he has authority from the chief priests to imprison all who call upon your name.”

The account of Saul’s persecution in Acts notes that he “dragged people out of their homes.” Well, dragging Bishop Strickland out of the diocese of Tyler was dragging the spiritual father away from his children, who remain in mourning over the travesty to this very day.

Saul changed when he saw Jesus. I have great hopes for Pope Leo XIV to recognize the harm he participated in by removing Bishop Strickland from his spiritual children in the diocese. Because that “grace of the office” of the pope is a real thing. It is a promise from Jesus to the apostle Peter who Christ knew would betray Him. And when Christ warns Peter that it is coming, he makes a promise to him that Peter’s faith would not fail. In Luke chapter 22 you will read:

“Simon, Simon, behold, Satan demanded to have you [all], that he might sift you [all] like wheat, but I have prayed for you that your faith may not fail; and when you have turned again, strengthen your brethren.”

The man Robert Prevost is now given that promise of Jesus Himself – the grace to do the right thing. The grace of Jesus’ own prayer specifically for him, and that prayer is echoed by countless Catholics around the world whose prayers for the pope sound from every nook and cranny on the planet.

And yet, even then, his free will remains, and the question is will he be open to the grace of Christ which will have him lead the Church in adherence to Jesus Christ? Let’s pray and pray with hope that he will.

We won’t have long to wait before knowing what direction this is taking. Give it three to six months and you’ll know.

For LifeSiteNews, this is John-Henry Westen.

