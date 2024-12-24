New reports vindicate LifeSite’s coverage of the wars in Ukraine and Israel

From NATO exploitation in Ukraine to Israel’s unchecked aggression, LifeSiteNews’ early reporting and analysis has been vindicated by recent events and military experts. The truth will always come to the fore.

(LifeSiteNews) — I am greatly relieved to be able to provide the following extensive documentation validating all that LifeSiteNews has been publishing on the Ukraine and Israel/Palestinian conflicts. There have been tremendous new developments in the past few weeks that have made it possible for any fair-minded reader to conclude from this article that our often-criticized reports from the beginning of these highly contentious two conflicts have been valid.

As often happened in the past on controversial issues, we were too far ahead of almost all other media in reporting the truth on these issues. That made it difficult for many readers to accept the truthfulness of our astonishing reports, which contradicted much that they have firmly believed for decades. They were not seeing our narratives and facts in any other media and, therefore, assumed such seemingly wild claims could not be true. Many responded with anger, harsh accusations, cancellations of subscriptions, and vows to never donate again while also proclaiming that they valued our other reporting.

Yet, we did not do anything different from what we have done in our usual investigations and writing on all the other issues we have covered during the past 28 years.

It has been challenging and sometimes rather discouraging to be so certain that we have been publishing the truth on these violent conflicts but then have it initially rejected by so many of our most loyal supporters and donors and even some of our staff.

Regarding Ukraine, from day one, those few of us with the most years of news experience were deeply concerned that many Ukrainian soldiers would be killed and a much larger war would result if there were not a primary emphasis on peace negotiations. The imbalance of size and power between Ukraine and Russia was obviously hopeless for Ukraine. Almost all of our critics strongly demanded that we support the military defeat of the Russians, who were seen as the old Soviets allegedly trying to regain their old empire, starting first with Ukraine, and had to be defeated to prevent this.

The trouble was that Russia did not possess the economic or military might to achieve such a massive program of conquest.

Our extensive reporting on the global COVID scam and the globalist WEF and U.N. New World Order diabolical schemes elicited an immediate assessment by John-Henry Westen and myself that globalist agendas and Western power ambitions had to be somehow driving the Ukraine war. That war had already begun, not with the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022, but in 2014 during the CIA/NATO-orchestrated Maidan Revolution to turn Ukraine into another U.S. economic empire slave-state from a Russian ally.

The globalist connection became especially obvious with the WEF-entrenched Blackrock negotiations with President Volodymyr Zelensky to buy up vast Ukrainian assets for their corporate mega projects. A secular Jewish, Russian-speaking professional actor, Zelensky was closely tied in with Klaus Schwab, George Soros, occult artist Marina Abramović, and the extremely corrupt Bidens. His highly unusual rise to power in Christian Ukraine, as summarized by Scott Ritter in a two-part investigative video series, raised many questions.

Zelensky was not a natural Ukrainian leader, and his loyalty to defending the Ukrainian people and their sovereignty was not believable. If anything, he has been the deadliest person to ever lead Ukraine, and his policies have caused millions to permanently flee the country and hundreds of thousands to die in a useless war.

A recent sinister result has been the daily hunting and capturing of young and older men and even some women to be forced into the now-decimated military, where they will face almost certain death at the war front. The worst development has been the frequent kidnapping of women and children in the border regions fleeing Ukraine to be then sold into sex slavery. Ukraine has been experiencing a nightmare existence under a regime seemingly led by demons who don’t care a whit for their lives in a war that could have peacefully ended long ago.

Unfortunately, Daniel Davis’s one-hour interview with a very frank, deeply concerned Colonel Douglas Macgregor five days ago vindicated the validity of most of our initial published concerns about the first reactions to the lacklustre beginning of the Russian Special Military Operation.

The same insightful Macgregor interview vindicated our initial fears about the Israel/Hamas conflict, regardless of many just condemnations of the October 7, 2023, Hamas invasion.

We condemned it as well, but the greater issue has been the horrors that all Palestinians have endured since the invasion which could have easily been prevented by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who knew all about what was going to happen and did nothing to stop it. The massively disproportionate response to the invasion by the IDF strongly appears to have been the real Netanyahu plan to take advantage of the invasion to accelerate his Greater Israel scheme.

Col. Macgregor is someone we have come to greatly admire for his constant honesty, love of God and country, compassion for all victims of war, his personal horror of war which he has participated in as a commander of tank battalions, and his deep commitment to peace. Many of us who have come to know him believe that President Donald Trump should have nominated this compassionate, highly competent, experienced, and exceptionally knowledgeable former U.S. military man to be his ideal Secretary of Defense.

Trump nominee Pete Hegseth is a comparatively reckless, inexperienced, and dangerous neocon warmonger and passionate Zionist cult fanatic who could advocate for the U.S. to enter into a frightening war with Iran. Macgregor, who is truly America-first, would strongly oppose such madness.

Right from the beginning things did not seem right about the Ukraine invasion and responses

Right from the beginning, many things did not seem right about the Ukraine invasion and responses. First was the flood of quickly exposed fake news items from Ukraine officials and Western and European media regarding Ukrainian claims and alleged Russian atrocities. Ukrainian officials have obviously been consistently lying about nearly everything since the beginning of the war. There was one fake after another after another that competent internet sleuths found easy to expose.

Much of the Western public has fallen for the propaganda that the Ukrainians have wiped out hundreds of thousands of Russian soldiers, when in reality the kill ratio has been stated by Macgregor and others to be at least six-to-one in Russia’s favor, regardless of how many Western weapons and massive intelligence assets and out-of-uniform NATO “advisers” have been provided to Ukraine to target and operate all of the most sophisticated weapons and attacks.

Ukrainian atrocities have been confirmed, against their own people who dissented, and especially against Russian-speaking Ukrainians in the East. We learned about the 2014 bloody, CIA-directed Maidan Revolution that replaced a pro-Russian leader with a CIA-appointed pro-Western one that led to several years of Ukrainian shelling and slaughtering of over 14,000 defenseless Russian-speaking civilians in Eastern Ukraine. They were also discriminated against and tortured in many ways by the government and military with the seeming purpose of forcing them to eventually leave Ukraine or die.

We saw Zelensky dance in a sensual, creepy, homosexual-themed video and also engage in a skit using his sexual organ to play the piano. And we learned about the massive sex trafficking and surrogacy industries and other incredibly pervasive corruption in Ukraine, including the selling of a substantial portion of the weapons sent to them by the West. Then we learned about the numerous, mostly CIA-funded biolabs around Ukraine that Macgregor now confirms did, indeed, exist.

Many readers were adamant the biolabs did not exist and that we were falling for Russian propaganda. Then we learned about the negotiated settlement with Russia reached on April 1, 2022, that was reneged on following Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s urgent visit to Zelensky. Again, we were wrongly told by many that we were falling for Russian propaganda, being pro-Putin, and that there was no such agreement.

We were, above all, concerned that many Ukrainians would unnecessarily die from being cruelly exploited by NATO as a proxy to force regime change in Russia during an impossible-to-win war and that the war would expand into a far worse conflict if agreement was not negotiated and accepted.

All of our concerns have not only come true, but they also turned out to be far worse than we could have imagined. Too many refused to believe what our investigations had discovered.

Massive loss of lives among Ukrainians and few seem to care

Now, Col. Macgregor states that over 1.4 million Ukrainian military men and women have either lost their lives or been permanently injured in the most useless, corrupt European war in history next to WWI. It seems very few in the West care or realize how truly horrific and historic this massive loss of life is.

And still, NATO is now encouraging even more of the still remaining Ukrainians to be forced into battle and almost certain death for NATO’s persistent regime change war. Why aren’t Ukrainians angry with the U.S., NATO, and their agent Zelensky who have so horrendously exploited them?

Most of the many reliable sources we have found are warning we are now closer to a great conflict between nuclear powers than ever in history. There are many warnings that the Democrats and Republican deep state warmongers and NATO leaders are attempting to provoke Russia as an excuse for the U.S. military-industrial-complex and NATO to engage in a massive war against Russia and/or Iran before Trump is sworn in on January 20, 2025.

Putin, as Macgregor and many others note, seems to have been remarkably restrained in not responding to the provocations and still ostensibly hoping for a peace agreement with the United States. Zelensky is not remotely the one in charge of this war.

Few among the Western power elites seem to care about the Ukrainians at all. That is sick and incredibly sad and dangerous. Trump, however, has repeatedly promised to stop the senseless killing.

LifeSiteNews has cared for them from the very beginning, but a large number of our Ukrainian and other Slavic readers condemned our position and angrily demanded that we support the NATO proxy war against the Russians that has had nothing to do with defending Ukraine. They accepted the CIA-promoted idea that Russia was on a path to invade one nation after another to reconstitute the old Soviet Empire. The Soviet Union admittedly did horrific things to Ukrainians, but Russia is no longer the Soviet Union as Germany is no longer the Third Reich.

I don’t understand why current Ukrainians don’t rebel and rid themselves of their murderous leaders while there is still something left of the country. Even Putin is expressing serious discomfort about so many Ukrainians having been killed on behalf of the mad Western leaders who refuse to even talk to him. He has repeatedly offered to negotiate another settlement but the U.S. deep state and NATO – especially Britain, Germany, and France – keep forbidding it. And they have reneged on every past agreement. They desperately want to destroy Russia.

I can never recall a war in which leaders from both sides have not communicated for so long. This has been a highly unusual, diabolical war seemingly being used, for one thing, to test all kinds of new weapons in preparation for another, much greater planned war. U.S. military and political leaders have been insanely talking about winning a nuclear war with Russia, Iran, and China. Ukraine has become a vast weapons testing ground, as well as Israel, which has been testing many of its new weapons and intelligence-gathering systems against Palestinians and now Lebanese and Syrians.

The question is, where is all this going? Who is really behind it, and why? We have also sensed from the beginnings of both of these conflicts, that diabolical globalist agendas have been at work. On Ukraine, the agenda has been to dismantle Russia, most likely in part over its stance against New World Order plans of global governance, centralized control, and a one world religion. It also has vast natural resources that they want to take control over.

Recent breakthroughs vindicating LifeSiteNews reports on Israel

On Israel, a major breakthrough for the credibility of our reporting came with the December 11 publication of Candace Owens’ spectacular, gutsy interview with a survivor of the 1967 Israeli attack on the USS Liberty. We had an article on that written by the indomitable, highly knowledgeable Frank Wright and ready to publish on January 6 of this year. We decided to not publish it because we rightly assessed readers were not yet ready to believe such an incredible tale about America’s alleged “greatest ally.”

Candace’s interview gave us the opening we needed to finally publish an updated version of that mind-boggling story and its many implications for today. It and Candace’s interview reveal, without any doubt, that Israel is not now and never has been a U.S. ally but has instead been a serious liability to the United States and any other nations supporting its many violent, frequently illegal, genocidal, expansionist actions.

During her appearance on Piers Morgan’s program on December 19, Candace expressed that she was “disgusted” with herself over her past naïve views on Israel. Many of us should similarly be disgusted with ourselves, as I have been as well.

Morgan, as he always does, strongly challenged Candace’s current views and their veracity. She did an amazing job of handling the pushback and it was obvious that Piers eventually respected her honesty and integrity. It’s well worth watching at least the first half-hour of that program.

Candace has been an amazing addition to conservative/Christian/Catholic advocacy. She is quick-witted, knowledgeable, and intelligent well beyond that of most commentators on television or the Internet. I have seen very few persons as inspired and able to so quickly and effectively respond to intense questioning as she does. Her newfound Catholic faith and God’s grace shines through her appearances.

Notable Israelis condemn their nation’s leaders

We were able to publish on December 6 the article, “Former Israeli defense minister affirms IDF is committing ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Gaza,” in which it is reported that “Moshe Yaalon decried Israeli crimes in Gaza, indicated ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu should have also included hard-right ministers Ben Gvir and Smotrich,” and described the polices of these individuals as “Mein Kampf in reverse.”

Yes, the former defense minister has accused the Netanyahu, Givr, Smotrich government of being a Nazi-like, violent, racist-supremacist regime, which it is! He is not the only Israeli Jew that has made the same accusation in recent months, but he is the most notable. That was an astounding, courageous admission by Yaalon.

Many dissident Israeli Jews, orthodox rabbis, and the Israeli newspaper Haaretz have been frequent sources of the best information for our articles on Israel. It was astonishing that Haaretz published a September 15 article by long-time Israeli journalist and critic of the Zionist government, Gideon Levy, who predicted several years ago what is now happening in Israel. Levy is a heroic journalist dedicated to truth and justice for all.

His article titled, “Israelis Must Ask Themselves if They’re Willing to Live in a Country That Lives on Blood,” is as blunt as it can get about the horror that the Zionists have committed which, in his view, will curse them in the days ahead. Here are some excerpts from this incredible missive from an Israel Jew with a deep conscience:

Israel is turning, with alarming speed, into a country that lives on blood. The daily crimes of the occupation are already less relevant. Over the past year, a new reality of mass killing and crimes of an entirely different scale has emerged. We are in a genocidal reality; the blood of tens of thousands of people has flowed. The only vision that is widespread in Israel now is to live from one war to another war, from one bloodletting to the next, from massacre to massacre… … the right promises a permanent blood-soaked reality: war, mass killing, systematic violation of international law, a pariah state, repeating in an endless cycle. … Every three years, a bloodletting in Gaza, every four years, in Lebanon. In between, there is the West Bank, and, occasionally, a blood sortie to additional targets. There is no other country like it in the world. The media tries to sell us that this is a necessity. Through campaigns that demonize and dehumanize the Palestinians, a unified and monstrous chorus of commentators is successfully selling us the idea that we can live for eternity on blood. The detainees, the orphans, the traumatized, the homeless, will never return to what they were. The dead certainly will not. It will take generations for Gaza to recover, if it even can. This is genocide, even if it does not meet the legal definition. Israel has never seriously tried another way. It was programmed and directed to behave as a country that lives off blood, even more so after October 7. As if that terrible day, after which everything is permissible, sealed its fate as a country of blood.

Wow!

Here is just one more of many similar items from Haaretz:

⚡️Israeli soldiers: “I felt like, like, like a Nazi … it looked exactly like we were actually the Nazis and they were the Jews.” “A new commander came to us. We went out with him on the first patrol at six in the morning. He stops.

There’s not a soul in the streets, just a… pic.twitter.com/FUCxlPz4cp — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) December 23, 2024

Must-watch Tucker Carlson interview with Jeffrey Sachs

On December 16, there was an extraordinary, 1-hour and 56-minute Tucker Carlson interview with Jeffrey Sachs on just about everything you need to know about both the Ukraine and Israel conflicts and the inevitable war with Iran and attempts to sabotage Trump.

LifeSite’s reporting on the two wars is probably vindicated more by this discussion than anything else mentioned in this article. It is a must-watch, amazingly instructive interview from beginning to end. Just from that one interview anyone will learn almost all the essentials about both conflicts. Elon Musk is due great praise for allowing such an interview to reach so far over 34 million viewers on X alone. Join those viewers.

This was totally unexpected from Sachs who has been no friend of social conservatives and has been involved in Vatican population control and other globalist advocacy and U.N.-related conferences. He has been a climate change propagandist. We disagree with him on many issues. But Sachs, a highly-connected person among the globalist elite, seems to have changed and is sincerely and deeply worried that we are entering into an almost inevitable world war. That is a powerful motivation to change.

On July 4, 2023, we published an article reporting “While holding many establishment credentials, economist Jeffrey Sachs has openly criticized media control over the COVID-19 origin story and the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline.” That is very unlike the Sachs we have known.

In another interview, I learned that Sachs states he has been blacklisted from most of the major networks news and other programs that he has previously been a regular guest on because of his recent outspokenness on these issues. However, he has become a regular guest now on conservative alternative news websites that are in many cases now far exceeding legacy media viewer stats.

I could never have predicted this. In every interview that I have seen Sachs speaking on these various sites in recent months he has been saying all the right things. It has been an amazing transformation. He is a regular guest on Catholic Judge Anthony Napolitano’s daily program, among many others. He has spent time with Napolitano in Rome when the judge gave a talk on natural law at a Vatican conference. I am suspecting Napolitano has been positively influencing Sachs.

Carlson has gotten a lot of flak from his conservative viewers for interviewing such a liberal as Sachs, but he is not apologizing. He found the interview to be important and useful and is leaving it up to viewers to make their own assessment of its value. I might have complained as well had I not watched the entire interview and been amazed.

We are in strange times with the least expected persons suddenly coming out on the side of truth. I will take whoever will tell the truth, regardless of their past. The most effective evangelists are the converted ones. Perhaps Sachs has a long way to go yet, but knowing what I now know about the subjects discussed in the interview, Sachs deserves a lot of praise for his courage in saying what has to be said.

The interview is also on Tucker Carlson on X here:

Jeffrey Sachs on how Joe Biden has been the most destructive president in American history, and how Donald Trump can repair the damage. (0:00) The Regime Change in Syria

(8:48) What Is Greater Israel?

(21:45) Were Americans Involved in the Overthrowing of Assad?

(34:26) War With… pic.twitter.com/STxrm5haXD — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 16, 2024

LifeSiteNews is no longer as alone as it has been for so long on the two conflicts

LifeSiteNews thankfully no longer has to feel anywhere as alone as we have felt during the months and years of the Ukraine war and then the Israel/Palestine conflict, for trying to save lives and pleading for an end to wars that have been killing so many innocents. They have caused great suffering and advanced the diabolical, cruel agendas of those who have no regard at all for the sacredness of every human life – above all innocent children and their mothers.

Wars are a great evil pursued for money, profit, and power, and deeply offensive to God. We all need to personally do much more to try to stop the funding and acceptance of such devilish wars, recognize and reject obscene pro-war propaganda, not allow ourselves to get seduced into mindless pro-war cheering and, above all, always urge reconciliation and peace.

Wars are Satan’s tool to destroy souls and have always been the greatest social cancer in history and expression of the worst sinfulness of mankind.

Please pray and act for peace – the peace of Christ for the world at this time of the birth of the Prince of Peace – the only Saviour of mankind.

Please trust that what we write and publish on LifeSiteNews is always well-researched, truthful, and for the defense of life, faith, family, and freedom.

P.S. Another fascinating interview for your holiday free time is this personal interview between Redacted’s Clayton Morris with his good Fox News friend of many years, Tucker Carlson. They discuss a variety of issues, including the two wars, the White House and Trump and what he may or may not do in the New Year. It is well worth spending the hour listening to these two current Internet stars who are both totally dedicated to telling and reporting the truth, whatever it may turn out to be.

Both are very concerned for America and the world and, Tucker especially, has been seeing many current developments from a growing Christian faith perspective, which is encouraging and refreshing. They are the news stars of today and especially the future, while the mainstream are almost dead – all for good reasons.



Tucker Carlson: This current White House is being run by Satan, not human beings

