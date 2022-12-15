New study claims unvaccinated Canadians are a traffic risk

I know what you are thinking: You thought being unvaccinated only made you a racist science-denier …

(LifeSiteNews) – According to a new study, if you aren’t jabbed with the 15-minute-old COVID jab, you may actually be a risk to others on the road because you are a bad driver.

I know what you are thinking: You thought being unvaccinated only made you a racist science-denier …

Well, think again.

According to a study of Ontario hospital records from the American Journal of Medicine, a longitudinal study allegedly shows that “unvaccinated adults accounted for … a 72% increased relative risk compared to those who were vaccinated.”

Lat month it was climate change giving people heart problems!

And now… drum roll…

If you don’t get the jabby Jab you’ll crash your car!!

Now, before we consider the absurdity of a study like this even existing, or the fact that a group of people – presumably who make money – were tasked with spending hours and hours to put it together, we should note that the study itself is significantly flawed.

Major problems

In my line of work, I come across some “interesting” studies and articles, and this one is perhaps one of the strangest I have ever read.

The authors of the study note in plain language that the study was “not a randomized trial” and, ironically, they seemed to show that unvaccinated people were not at a higher risk for pneumonia.

In essence, what they did is they surveyed data from Ontario hospital admissions and then looked at vaccination status, wherein they inferred that there was a higher rate of car crashes in the unvaccinated group than the vaccinated group.

One of their main areas of investigation was “emergency care for uncomplicated constipation.”

If I am being honest, this makes perfect sense, considering that the COVID hysteria started with toilet paper.

Furthermore, the study also included pedestrians who were unvaccinated as having been a part of a traffic accident … which means that if you are unjabbed and got hit by a car, then it might have something to do with you being unjabbed.

The study also admits that “factors remain unexplored, including speed, spacing, configuration, location, weather, and distances driven.”

Illegitimate

So, let’s break this down for a second. The study included pedestrians as being part of traffic accidents, and it does not take into account the distance driven, the location or the weather.

Therefore, if some vaccinated grandma drove four times a month to the grocery store by her house, and only when the weather was good, her data counts the same as an unvaccinated working man who lives in a blustery part of Ontario and spends 12 hours a day on the road.

If that is not enough, the study admits that the unvaccinated cohort was markedly younger overall.

It is common knowledge that auto-insurance companies charge an arm and a leg for clients who are under age 25, and especially for males.

It is a bit ironic that young males have the highest risk in taking COVID jabs when it comes to heart issues, and they also get the shaft from car insurance companies due to their higher accident rates.

Presumably, young males who weren’t jabbed and who historically have higher rates of car crashes due to various factors accounted for the highest proportion of the unjabbed cohort, which is now being used in a bunk study to say you are a bad driver if you aren’t jabbed.

I tell ya, young men can’t catch a break.

Who wants to bet that some woke corporation will use this study to charge unjabbed people more for car insurance?

Your fault if you get hit

Also, the study only includes data from hospitalizations, and admittedly does not include data from traffic incidents as a whole. So, for all we know, grandma was out there boosted to the gills getting in fender-benders, and poor unjabbed Jimmy gets run over by an angry Trudeau supporter and counts as a traffic incident.

What is even more ironic in my hypothetical scenario is that the person running over the pedestrian would not count in the study because they didn’t end up in the hospital.

So, if we put that all together, this means that a jabbed person with road rage can rear-end you and your unvaccinated self, you go to the hospital for whiplash, they don’t, and you count as a bad driver according to the “scientists.”

One of the pendragons of critical thinking in our medical establishment said the following: “We don’t want unvaccinated people to feel persecuted and are not suggesting they stop driving; instead, we suggest they drive a bit more carefully.”

Well, that is comforting, I will think about that sage advice the next time I risk my life driving while not at risk for blood clots.

Study of our own

Come to think of it, let us do a little study of our own, which is probably more reliable than this steaming pile of garbage.

If we survey the mainstream media, we find that there are people who actually take this junk seriously.

Now, in keeping with the level of integrity of this study, I will also make a judgment on a non-random control group that I have made up out of thin air.

It is my belief that if you trust this study, you are out to lunch, and I can say with certainty that if you trust the mainstream media, you are probably vaccinated, as the two things go together like Pfizer and myocarditis.

So, by my calculations, it is likely that vaccinated people are less intelligent than vaccinated, since the overwhelming majority of people who trust this study are people who trust the mainstream, and the overwhelming majority of people who trust the mainstream are vaccinated.

See how that works? Statistical analysis is fun!

Kennedy Hall is an Ontario based journalist for LifeSiteNews. He is married with children and has a deep love for literature and political philosophy. He is the author of Terror of Demons: Reclaiming Traditional Catholic Masculinity, a non-fiction released by TAN books, and Lockdown with the Devil, a fiction released by Our Lady of Victory Press. He writes frequently for Crisis Magazine, Catholic Family News, and is on the editorial board at OnePeterFive.

