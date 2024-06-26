New study confirms the power of stories in LGBT indoctrination of children

A study in the British Journal of Developmental Psychology found that stories about ‘transgender children’ can manipulate children's innate gender essentialist beliefs, showing that indoctrination is deliberate and effective

(LifeSiteNews) — Earlier this year, liberal late-night host Bill Maher horrified his erstwhile leftist allies once again by calling out their agenda of LGBT indoctrination in public schools. Maher is a devout atheist and dedicated sexual libertine, but the ongoing transformation of the education system was obvious even to him. Children, he observed, are clearly being groomed by ideologically driven adults.

Maher noted that children will “believe anything and just want to please grown-ups, and they don’t have any frame of reference, so they normalize what is happening. That’s why endlessly talking about gender to six-year-olds isn’t just inappropriate, it’s what the law would call entrapment, which means enticing people into doing something they wouldn’t ordinarily do.” Maher was completely correct.

Joe Rogan concurred recently in a blunt, articulate rant against Drag Queen Story Hour. “I don’t want you teaching them anything about any of those things,” he said on his podcast, referring to teachers pushing LGBT content. “I don’t want you telling them that you’re a ze/zir. I don’t want you telling them that you’re a foxkin. I don’t want any of that s**t. If you’re teaching history, I want you to teach what happened in 1943. I want you to teach math.” No such luck.

In fact, it’s much worse than Maher and Rogan realize. A new study, released on June 19 by the British Journal of Developmental Psychology, highlights once again that the LGBT indoctrination taking place in public school is very much happening on purpose.

Titled “Transformative tales: The role of story videos on children’s reasoning about transgender identities,” the study by Rachel Fine, Solangel Troncoso, and Susan Gelman assesses the effectiveness of stories in moulding children’s view of gender.

The paper analyzed an experiment in which 174 children ages 5-6 and 9-10 were “randomly assigned to one of three conditions: Jazz (participants watched a video regarding a transgender child named Jazz), Blue (participants watched a video regarding a marker that looked red on the outside but inside was really blue), and control (no video). Both videos described the main character as feeling different inside than outside, and their social transition to their preferred identity; researcher scaffolding supported the video messages.”

It is important to note here that the versions of this content are part of the public-school curriculum across Canada as well as in many American jurisdictions. British Columbia’s SOGI Curriculum, for example, includes recommended children’s storybooks I Am Jazz (about “transgender child” Jazz Jennings) and Red: A Crayon’s Story, about a crayon whose label (outside) doesn’t match the crayon (inside). The National Education Association, America’s largest teacher’s union, also recommends I Am Jazz and scores of similar books.

The study found that children who had viewed the “Jazz video” consequently had “(a) greater understanding of transgender identities and (b) no overall differences in gender essentialism, but (c) lower gender essentialism on three specific measures (gender immutability, innate toy behaviours and innate preferences).”

What is “gender essentialism”? The Oxford Reference dictionary defines the term as the “belief that males and females are born with distinctively different natures, determined biologically rather than culturally.” This is the belief that trans activists are attempting to eradicate through both indoctrination and state coercion.

The study’s authors concluded that “gender essentialism was lower in older versus younger children. In this study, a direct, realistic story was the only effective means of teaching children about transgender identities and reducing belief in gender immutability. Thus, stories can be a way to teach children about the social world and change essentialist beliefs, but the impact may be limited and greatly affected by features of the story.”

In short, indoctrination through children’s stories was quite effective, but more work is needed. Still, the researchers were encouraged by the fact that stories about “transgender children” were effective in increasing “children’s understanding of transgender identities” and that “gender essentialism” was “slightly reduced after hearing the transgender story,” although they were disappointed that the metaphorical story about the red marker in particular had no discernable impact.

According to the study authors, “the time is ripe” to work on more effective messaging for children, because children are instinctively hostile to gender ideology. “[Y]oung children may have difficulty grasping transgender identities, as such identities may be perceived as conflicting with two essentialist beliefs: that gender is immutable and that gender is biologically determined,” they write. “Indeed, even many adults struggle with how to understand and accept transgender people.”

Thus, LGBT picture books “may be instrumental in exposing children to transgender identities and influencing children’s gender-essentialist beliefs.” This is what public schools do now: they work to wear away at the instinctive understanding of reality that children possess, and work to replace their worldview with gender ideology. It is deliberate, it is effective, and, if your children go to a public school – it is happening to them.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

