New study links COVID shot to sharp decline in US births

(LifeSiteNews) — I initially thought that birth rates might rise when COVID hit. Indeed, there was a slight uptick in the total fertility rate (TFR) in 2021, rising to 1.66 children per woman over her reproductive lifetime from the previous years 1.64.
But then the numbers of live births started to drop, and the TFR fell to 1.65 in 2022 and 1.62 in 2023.
The question is why.
Everything from inflation and rising home prices to falling rates of labor participation and lack of childcare have been blamed for the recent fall in America’s birth rates. But evidence has emerged of an additional culprit: the COVID shot.
A new study by Norwegian Professor Jarle Aarstad shows that COVID-19 shots were linked to almost 70,000 fewer U.S. live births in 2023. Aarstad’s numbers are based on CDC data on vaccinations and births from 566 U.S. counties with a combined population of nearly 260 million, which he then extrapolated to the entire U.S. population to arrive at his conclusion.
I’ve gone through the numbers, and his conclusions are sound: Not only did the COVID vax cause hundreds of thousands of deaths, it also reduced the number of live births.
Exactly how the vaccine impacted fertility is unclear. Were the 70,000 fewer live births in 2023 a result of vax-induced infertility? Or was it a result of rising rates of miscarriages and stillbirths?
Many readers will recall that, during the COVID years, it was reported that hospital delivery nurses were shocked at the number of stillbirths that they were seeing.
Whatever the mechanism by which the mRNA shots wreaked havoc on fertility, the result was a nearly two-percent reduction in the number of live births in 2023. This translates into a total fertility rate that is also two-percent lower, or about 0.03 fewer children per woman than they otherwise would have had.
In other words, the sharp drop in fertility from 2022 to 2023 from 1.65 to 1.62 is almost entirely due to the anti-fertility effect of the injections.
Moreover, fertility continued to fall in 2024, dropping to a record low of 1.60, raising questions about whether the fertility of American women has been permanently compromised by the COVID shot.
There are obviously many factors that affect fertility, including educational levels, marriage age, and age at first birth. But nearly all of these, in the United States of America, are matters of personal choice. Americans are free to marry, or not to marry. They are free to happily have children – which we at PRI advocate – or to join the sad, barren ranks of the “DINKs”: Dual Income, No Kids.
That freedom was circumscribed, however, when it came to the COVID shot. Tens of millions of Americans were bribed, bullied, or even coerced by their own government into getting the jab.
The result was not only higher death rate, but a lower birth rate.
Either tens of thousands of women were rendered temporarily or permanently infertile. Or tens or thousands of unborn children died in utero. Or both.
Anyone who understands the grief and struggles that many couples struggling with infertility face or who has mourned the loss of a child through miscarriage or stillbirth, or who still values the freedoms that we as Americans should always cherish as our birthright understands that the American people are overdue for answers.
What, exactly, did millions of Americans allow to be injected into their bodies?