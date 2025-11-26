New study links COVID shot to sharp decline in US births

COVID shots were linked to almost 70,000 fewer US live births in 2023. The injections either rendered tens of thousands of women infertile, killed tens of thousands of unborn babies, or both.

(LifeSiteNews) — I initially thought that birth rates might rise when COVID hit. Indeed, there was a slight uptick in the total fertility rate (TFR) in 2021, rising to 1.66 children per woman over her reproductive lifetime from the previous years 1.64.

But then the numbers of live births started to drop, and the TFR fell to 1.65 in 2022 and 1.62 in 2023.

The question is why.

Everything from inflation and rising home prices to falling rates of labor participation and lack of childcare have been blamed for the recent fall in America’s birth rates. But evidence has emerged of an additional culprit: the COVID shot.

A new study by Norwegian Professor Jarle Aarstad shows that COVID-19 shots were linked to almost 70,000 fewer U.S. live births in 2023. Aarstad’s numbers are based on CDC data on vaccinations and births from 566 U.S. counties with a combined population of nearly 260 million, which he then extrapolated to the entire U.S. population to arrive at his conclusion.

I’ve gone through the numbers, and his conclusions are sound: Not only did the COVID vax cause hundreds of thousands of deaths, it also reduced the number of live births.

Exactly how the vaccine impacted fertility is unclear. Were the 70,000 fewer live births in 2023 a result of vax-induced infertility? Or was it a result of rising rates of miscarriages and stillbirths?

Many readers will recall that, during the COVID years, it was reported that hospital delivery nurses were shocked at the number of stillbirths that they were seeing.

Whatever the mechanism by which the mRNA shots wreaked havoc on fertility, the result was a nearly two-percent reduction in the number of live births in 2023. This translates into a total fertility rate that is also two-percent lower, or about 0.03 fewer children per woman than they otherwise would have had.

In other words, the sharp drop in fertility from 2022 to 2023 from 1.65 to 1.62 is almost entirely due to the anti-fertility effect of the injections.

Moreover, fertility continued to fall in 2024, dropping to a record low of 1.60, raising questions about whether the fertility of American women has been permanently compromised by the COVID shot.

There are obviously many factors that affect fertility, including educational levels, marriage age, and age at first birth. But nearly all of these, in the United States of America, are matters of personal choice. Americans are free to marry, or not to marry. They are free to happily have children – which we at PRI advocate – or to join the sad, barren ranks of the “DINKs”: Dual Income, No Kids.

That freedom was circumscribed, however, when it came to the COVID shot. Tens of millions of Americans were bribed, bullied, or even coerced by their own government into getting the jab.

The result was not only higher death rate, but a lower birth rate.

Either tens of thousands of women were rendered temporarily or permanently infertile. Or tens or thousands of unborn children died in utero. Or both.

Anyone who understands the grief and struggles that many couples struggling with infertility face or who has mourned the loss of a child through miscarriage or stillbirth, or who still values the freedoms that we as Americans should always cherish as our birthright understands that the American people are overdue for answers.

What, exactly, did millions of Americans allow to be injected into their bodies?

Follow Steven Steven Mosher is the President of the Population Research Institute and an internationally recognised authority on China and population issues. He was the first American social scientist allowed to do fieldwork in Communist China (1979-80), where he witnessed women being forcibly aborted and sterilized under the new “one-child-policy”. Mosher’s groundbreaking reports on these barbaric practices led to his termination from Stanford University. A pro-choice atheist at the time, the soul-searching that followed this experience led him to reconsider his convictions and become a practicing, pro-life Roman Catholic. Mosher has testified two dozen times before the US Congress as an expert in world population, China and human rights. He is a frequent guest on Fox News, NewsMax and other television shows, well as being a regular guest on talk radio shows across the nation. He is the author of a dozen books on China, including the best-selling A Mother’s Ordeal: One woman’s Fight Against China’s One-Child-Policy. His latest books are Bully of Asia (2022) about the threat that the Chinese Communist Party poses to the U.S. and the world, and The Politically Incorrect Guide to Pandemics. (2022). Articles by Steve have also appeared in The New York Post, The Wall Street Journal, Reader’s Digest, The New Republic, The Washington Post, National Review, Reason, The Asian Wall Street Journal, Freedom Review, Linacre Quarterly, Catholic World Report, Human Life Review, First Things, and numerous other publications. Steven Mosher lives in Florida with his wife, Vera, and a constant steam of children and grandchildren.

