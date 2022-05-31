New York Magazine wants to help women get illegal abortions after Roe v. Wade falls

New York Magazine’s abortion guide tells readers how to evade the law when attempting to murder an unborn baby while in a jurisdiction that protects pre-born human life.

(LifeSiteNews) – Roe v. Wade is likely to fall this coming month, and the mainstream media wants women to be ready — by providing them with a manual on how to have a do-it-yourself abortion. The May 23-June 5 issue of New York Magazine features this headline in block letters: “This Magazine Can Help You Get An Abortion: A State-by-State Handbook For Anyone In Need.” The “practical guide” to procuring an abortion in post-Roe America was written by Camille Squires and introduced by CNN contributor and author of Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg Irin Carmon in partnership with another magazine, The Cut.

An editorial note declares: “The Cut and New York Are Committed to Making This Information Accessible” and states that the guide has been removed from behind a paywall to ensure that anyone can utilize it. The guide’s table of contents covers nearly every aspect of the abortion landscape in a future post-Roe America, including: how to find an abortion provider, how to get abortion pills, avoiding pro-life crisis pregnancy centers that may convince women not to kill their babies, and how to cover up an illegal abortion.

The new post-Roe back-alley abortion guide is modeled after the pre-Roe guide published by New York Magazine in 1972, and it is far more comprehensive. The online manual comes with a search tool allowing people to search for pre-approved abortion clinics and abortionists by zip code, as well as doctors willing to perform abortions, funds to pay for abortions, and information on how to order abortion pills by mail.

The second section is a step-by-step guide on “medication abortions” — where to order the pills, how long it will take to get them (depending on your location), and who to contact when taking them. It also provides contact information for anonymous pharmacies willing to ship abortion drugs into states where abortion is illegal. Specific instructions on how to evade a variety of laws banning or restricting abortion pills are provided.

The third section — “How to Protect Yourself When Seeking an Abortion” — also focuses on how to evade the law when attempting to murder an unborn baby while in a jurisdiction that protects pre-born human life. “The Crisis Pregnancy Center Trap” warns that these centers are dangerous, and that they peddle lies such as information about “abortion pill reversal” (which is a procedure that has already saved many lives.) The folks at New York and The Cut, however, don’t want women to know that it isn’t too late to turn back even once they have taken abortion pills. Their macabre commitment to abortion precludes offering women a way out if regret sets in.

The section titled “How to Get Help for Your Abortion” provides instruction on how to find people to travel with when getting an abortion away from home (the road-trip version of a clinic escort) and how to procure funds to pay for an abortion should that be needed as well as how to find a babysitter for your surviving children; the following section details the many ways do-it-yourself abortions can be harmful. The guide finishes with a series of stories from women who procured abortions “in the end days of Roe” in order to encourage and inspire women getting illegal abortions post-Roe.

The guide does emphasize that although large swathes of America may be returning to the days of illegal abortion, the dangerous methods used in days past (coat hangars, bleach) need not be used now. With abortion pills and sophisticated networks, the back alleys of the future will be “safer” — for the woman, at least. In post-Roe America as in pre-Roe America, a successful abortion will result in a murdered baby.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

