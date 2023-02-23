New York Times finally admits masks were totally useless at stopping the spread of COVID

I don’t expect vindication in a public sense, but there is satisfaction in knowing that you didn’t follow the crowd or give into pressure.

(LifeSiteNews) – An opinion piece was published in The New York Times on Tuesday called The Mask Mandates Did Nothing. Will Any Lessons Be Learned?” giving yet another example of how even the Left is waking up to the nonsense of the COVID restrictions.

The piece, written by Bret Stephens, quoted Oxford epidemiologist Tom Jefferson, who said, “There is just no evidence that they [masks] make any difference. Full stop.”

For almost three years New York Times pushed mask mandates, promoted masking and double-masking, and viciously attacked any scientist who expressed skepticism about these policies. Now they admit they were wrong…

_ pic.twitter.com/P4oRf5ch5b — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) February 22, 2023

Amazing, isn’t it? It only took three years for the mainstream media to admit what was known by “conspiracy theorists” in March 2020. This sort of statement would have gotten you banned from YouTube until about 15 minutes ago, but apparently, it is now permitted at the Times.

Now, the critic might retort that it is only non-medical masks or simply cloth masks that do nothing. However, Jefferson said that even if one were to dawn an N-95 mask that it “makes no difference – none of it.”

Asked about why mask mandates were enforced despite the now obvious evidence showing they do absolutely nothing for the general population, he said that the policies were based on “non-randomized … flawed observational studies.”

Again, those of us who are not predisposed to trusting everything the powers that be declare knew this a long time ago.

No protection at all

It did not take a genius to look up the size of a virus particle and compare that to the size of the pores in even a medical mask to realize that using a mask to stop a respiratory virus was like holding up a chain-link fence as a shield to stop yourself from getting wet.

Masks have long been used in medical settings when properly fitted in order to stop the transmission of bacterial debris, which makes perfect sense when you consider how risky it could be for spittle and other fluids to make their way into an open wound. But the fact has always been that if you can breathe through something then you can pass along what you breathe.

Add to that the fact that people used all sorts of materials for their masks – I remember a woman in a drive-through using the top of a winter tuque – and what we had was billions of people walking around with loose handkerchiefs over their mouths as if they were COVID-bullet proof vests.

Unsettling science

I can’t be certain if any of the experts ever said things like “the science is settled” about the efficacy of masks, but they definitely acted as if it was. The fact that people were dragged off trains, plains, and out of supermarkets for not dawning the muzzle definitely made it seem like the “science was settled.” It was so settled that you had a hard time participating in society if you didn’t act like it was settled.

The New York Times published an interactive piece in October 2020 called “Masks Work. Really. We’ll Show You How.”

The piece stated that “the public health debate on masks is settled,” and “wearing a mask is more important than ever.”

Right …

I wonder if the Times will retract their “misinformation?”

The piece even went on to show interactive images of how the fibers of a cotton mask could protect you! Excuse me while I LOL.

The only science that was settled was the pro-mask political science that the Times mistook for real medical science.

However, as part of the Times about-face, Stephens wrote, “No study — or study of studies — is ever perfect. Science is never absolutely settled.”

He continued by saying that even though there was no evidence that any effect was noticeable on a societal scale, it may be that for various individuals wearing a mask helped them.

“People may have good personal reasons to wear masks, and they may have the discipline to wear them consistently. Their choices are their own,” he said.

I couldn’t agree more. People have reasons why they choose to do things and those reasons are their own.

It would have been nice if this sort of tolerant mentality existed in the mainstream media while they were throwing pastors in jail for not enforcing COVID restrictions.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Stop Tedros' WHO Pandemic Treaty Show Petition Text 105891 have signed the petition. Let's get to 125000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition The WHO Pandemic Treaty looks set to be one of the biggest power-grabs in living memory, with unelected globalists seeking the power to declare pandemics, and then control your country's response. But it's not too late to do something about it. SIGN and SHARE this special petition telling Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that the WHO will never usurp your nation's sovereignty. The past two years have been rife with infringements on personal liberties and civil rights by national governments, but now the World Health Organization is seeking to appropriate those same abusive powers to itself at a global level. 194 member states representing 99% of the world's population are expected to sign pandemic treaties with the WHO that would allow Tedros, or any future Director General, to dictate exactly how your nation would respond to a new disease outbreak which they consider a pandemic. This attack on national sovereignty will come as no surprise to those who for years have listened to elites like Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates discussing their vision for the centralization of power into globalist organizations like the World Economic Forum (WEF), the WHO and the rest of the United Nations. SIGN this petition against the WHO's Pandemic Treaty, before it's too late. Ludicrously, 20 world leaders calling for the treaty, including Tedros, Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron, compared the post-Covid world to the post-WWII period, saying similar co-operation is now needed to "dispel the temptations of isolationism and nationalism, and to address the challenges that could only be achieved together in the spirit of solidarity and co-operation - namely peace, prosperity, health and security." Australian PM Scott Morrison is the latest leader to express support for a “pandemic treaty”. The stated intention of the WHO is to “kickstart a global process to draft and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument under the Constitution of the World Health Organization to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.” The wheels are already in motion, with the Biden administration officially proposing the initial steps towards handing global pandemic control to the WHO. Biden's representatives have submitted amendments to the WHO's International Health Regulations (IHR), which would give the Director General the right to declare health emergencies in any nation, even when disputed by the country in question. These amendments, which would be legally binding under international law, will be voted on by the World Health Assembly (the governing body of the WHO) at a special convention running from May 22-28 and set the stage for a fully-fledged pandemic treaty to be passed. SIGN and SHARE the petition telling the WHO that you won't accept any pandemic treaty The ball has been rolling since the last World Health Assembly meeting in December, where the United States launched negotiations "on a new international health instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response," a U.S. statement read. "This momentous step represents our collective responsibility to work together to advance health security and to make the global health system stronger and more responsive. "We look forward to broad and deep negotiations using a whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach that will strengthen the international legal framework for public health/pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response and enable us to address issues of equity, accountability, and multisectoral collaboration evident in the COVID-19 pandemic. "We know it will take all of us working together across governments, private sector, philanthropy, academia, and civil society to make rapid progress towards a long-term solution for these complex problems," the U.S. statement added. SIGN the petition today to show the WHO that you won't accept this attack on national sovereignty. These are precarious times in which freedom and self-determination must be defended from those who would ride rough-shod over your civil rights. We do not want to go back to global lockdowns, vaccine mandates and propoganda. Sign the petition - speak up now! For More Information: Biden hands over American sovereignty with proposed WHO treaty - LifeSiteNews Pandemic Treaty is a backdoor to global governance - LifeSiteNews Dr. Robert Malone on the WHO's power-grab - LifeSiteNews **Photo: YouTube Screenshot** Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

No justice in this world

I must, however, give a hat tip to Mr. Stephens as he wrote: “Those skeptics who were furiously mocked as cranks and occasionally censored as ‘misinformers’ for opposing mandates were right. The mainstream experts and pundits who supported mandates were wrong.”

If I had a loonie for every time I was mocked as a “crank” or a “conspiracy theorist … ”

I would disagree with Stephens on one point, however, as it was not that us cranky misinformers were “occasionally censored.” No, we were censored always.

He continued, “The mainstream experts and pundits who supported mandates were wrong.”

Stephens noted that in a “better world” those who implemented all the needless and damaging mandates would be humble enough to acknowledge their errors. But, as he said, “don’t count on it.”

He ended by stating: “[T]he people who had the courage to [speak up about masks] deserved to be listened to, not treated with contempt. They may not ever get the apology they deserve, but vindication ought to be enough.”

I think I can agree with Stephens on that last point. I don’t expect vindication in a public sense, but there is satisfaction in knowing that you didn’t follow the crowd or give into pressure.

Kennedy Hall is an Ontario based journalist for LifeSiteNews. He is married with children and has a deep love for literature and political philosophy. He is the author of Terror of Demons: Reclaiming Traditional Catholic Masculinity, a non-fiction released by TAN books, and Lockdown with the Devil, a fiction released by Our Lady of Victory Press. He writes frequently for Crisis Magazine, Catholic Family News, and is on the editorial board at OnePeterFive.

Share











