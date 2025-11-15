New York’s newly elected mayor pushes radical pro-abortion, pro-LGBT socialist agenda

(LifeSiteNews) — Zohran Mamdani, the newly elected mayor of New York City, is a member of that rare but growing class of politicians cropping up across the West: the socially liberal Muslim. On one hand, Mamdani has made much of his Islamic faith (Ramadan, anyone?). On the other, he nailed down abortion and LGBT planks right in the middle of his political platform and hopped up and down on them as loudly as he could.

In a 2024 op-ed, Mamdani called New York a “save haven for abortions,” urged a “yes” vote on Proposition 1, a constitutional amendment to protect abortion, IVF, and birth control, and warned that constitutional protections were needed to ensure that “anti-abortion activists” would never succeed in New York.

In July, he received an endorsement from Planned Parenthood; the organization emphasized his aggressive plans to expand abortion as well as to target crisis pregnancy centers. It read, in part:

His platform calls for doubling funding for both New York City’s Abortion Access Hub and the New York Abortion Access Fund (NYAAF), ensuring that anyone can access abortion care regardless of income or immigration status. His plans also include an investment of $65 million in public clinics and sexual and reproductive health care providers to expand access to gender-affirming care and confronting private health care institutions that have refused to provide this critical care. Mamdani will also declare New York City a sanctuary city for LGBTQ+ individuals, offering safety and hope in the face of growing national attacks.

In a candidate questionnaire in April, Mamdani emphasized both his support for unrestricted abortion on demand as well as fully-funded sex change “treatments” for “people of all ages,” calling it a “moral obligation” to do so. In the same questionnaire, he emphasized his commitment to attacking crisis pregnancy centers: “We must enforce Local Law 17, which protects New Yorkers from false information spread by Crisis Pregnancy Centers, including lies about abortion safety and medications.”

Mamdani has also committed $65 million for “public providers” to perpetrate sex changes; has promised to take legal action against those institutions that have ceased providing such “services”; and promised to establish and Office of LGBTQI+ Affairs that will establish a “jointly run Trans Workforce Development Program with $3M in funding and establish a ($2 million City University of New York) initiative to provide scholarships and support the increase of Trans New Yorkers working in education, social work, and health care.”

The mainstream press has been eager to portray Mamdani’s win as a victory for American Muslims — indeed, The New York Times put it that way explicitly. But the pro-abortion, pro-transgender, pro-LGBT Democratic Socialist is not the sort of guy that comes to mind when one hears the phrase “Muslim politician.” Indeed, he’s probably not the sort of guy that most Muslims think of when they envision a candidate that advocates for their values. Mamdani — like Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan — is the sort of guy that progressives imagine all Muslims to be.

The reality, of course, is much different, as an amusing incident in Michigan in 2023 illustrated. Social progressives voted in a Muslim-majority city council in Hamtramck. The city council promptly voted to ban Pride flags on city property. Social progressives were shocked, horrified, and, hilariously, claimed to be betrayed. They thought they were getting Mamdani Muslims. Instead, they got … well, Muslim Muslims, and this came as quite a nasty shock.

Mamdani, however, is essentially the Muslim version of a female Anglican priest in an LGBT clerical garb — he’s LARPING as a religious figure while serving as a revolutionary. Say what you will about Muslims, but they’re not big fans of abortion, and they’re not enthused about LGBT ideology, either. Mamdani is Muslim like Joe Biden was Catholic — which is precisely why pro-lifers in New York City will face such an uphill battle in the years ahead.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

