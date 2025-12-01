New York’s socialist mayor-elect appoints ‘transgender’ former rabbi to transition team

Zohran Mamdani's LGBT agenda will be assisted by gender-confused 'Abby' Stein, a former Ultra-Orthodox Jew who came out as both 'transgender' and atheist in 2015.

(LifeSiteNews) — New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is kicking off his tenure as head of one of the world’s most famous cities by selecting over 400 people to staff the 17 transition teams that will, he hopes, help him implement his socialist vision.

Unsurprisingly, he has made it clear that the LGBT agenda is fundamental to his plan for transitioning New York City — and to assist with that vision, he selected trans-identifying man “Abby” Stein, who famously left the Ultra-Orthodox Jewish community and came out as both “transgender” and atheist in 2015. Stein penned a memoir, Becoming Eve: My Journey from Ultra-Orthodox Rabbi to Transgender Woman, in 2019.

Mamdani has promised LGBT activists the farm in an already pro-LGBT city, and so he needs all the help he can get. He has committed $65 million for “public providers” to perpetrate sex changes; has promised to take legal action against those institutions that have ceased providing such “services.”

The Islamic LGBT socialist activist has also promised to establish an Office of LGBTQI+ Affairs that will establish a “jointly run Trans Workforce Development Program with $3M in funding and establish a ($2 million City University of New York) initiative to provide scholarships and support the increase of Trans New Yorkers working in education, social work, and health care.”

Stein has made headlines in recent years for attempting to connect the Palestinian cause with the LGBT cause and has publicly discussed the fact that since coming out as “transgender,” his parents do not speak to him and only two of his siblings are still in contact with him. Despite the fact that he is a vocal public atheist, he is frequently identified by the press as a “transgender rabbi”; Stein has stated that he hopes his trans activism might push the Orthodox community to shift on LGBT ideology.

Stein contributed to Queer Disbelief: Why LGBTQ Equality is an Atheist Issue and wrote the foreword for Trans New York: Photos and Stories of Transgender New Yorkers.

“A love for hard work, a deep belief in the promise of New York City, and a commitment to the affordability agenda that New Yorkers are demanding unite the more than 400 experts we have appointed to our Transition Committees today,” Mamdani said in a statement. “By helping us recruit top talent and develop smart policy, these Committees will be instrumental to ensuring we hit the ground running on January 1st — and that our results align with the promises we’ve made.”

As many Democrats struggle with how to deal with the transgender issue after their endorsement of radical LGBT policies cost them dearly in the 2024 election, Mamdani’s open embrace of both gender ideology and trans activists such as Stein is seen as a direct rebuttal to the prevarications of presidential hopefuls such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who are 100% behind the LGBT agenda but are attempting to be more stealthy about it in order to avoid public ire. Mamdani is obviously — and successfully — attempting to shore up the Democrats’ left flank by running as an unapologetic and aggressive LGBT activist.

Now, he’s recruiting fellow extremists to begin the transition of New York City — and Democrats will be watching his progress.

