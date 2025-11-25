NFL’s first ‘transgender’ cheerleader blames Trump for being dismissed

Nobody but the media really wanted pro sports to be ‘gay’ and ‘transgender,’ meaning cheerleader Justine Lindsay, who got his job because he was ‘trans,’ lost his job for the same reason.

(LifeSiteNews) — Thirty-three-year-old Justine Simone Lindsay, the National Football League’s first trans-identifying cheerleader, is making headlines with allegations that he got fired for the same reason he “made history”: his transgender identity. Predictably, he blames Donald J. Trump for his unemployment.

Lindsay was selected as a cheerleader for the Carolina TopCats, the cheerleading team associated with the Carolina Panthers, to great acclaim in March 2022 and promptly put his transgender identity on display. Lindsay identifies as a woman, and even in a dress and feminine makeup, was fooling nobody; Lindsay does not “pass.” He went on field sporting a shiny bald head.

“Being out on the field on Sundays representing this organization is more than me just being a cheerleader. It’s being a face of the possible. I never thought I would have this much courage to do this,” Lindsay said in a 2022 interview. “I have had so many parents of young kids in the trans community say thank you for what I’m doing and that their son or daughter is watching me. They are so pleased to see that I’m tearing down that wall.”

“I’m happy because I was able to break down that door and tell people, ‘Hey, we are not just sexual beings,’” he told Buzzfeed. “We are actual human beings who want to better ourselves. I felt like, why not tell the world: ‘Hey, listen, this is a great accomplishment.’”

Lindsay was quite clearly part of the NFL’s LGBT makeover; countless media outlets referred to him breathlessly as “the first openly transgender cheerleader in the National Football League,” as if the NFL has been stacked with secret trans cheerleaders for decades who were simply too nervous to shave their heads and own it. He held his position until 2024. Then, he was cut from the squad.

“I was cut because I’m trans,” Lindsay told Gaye Magazine during a livestream in a headline-making interview. “I don’t wanna hear nobody saying ‘She didn’t wanna come back.’ Why the hell would I not wanna come back to an organization that I’ve been a part of for three years? I love [the Panthers] down. I appreciate everything that they’ve done for me, but I feel like I was done wrong.”

Lindsay, who has been turned into an LGBT celebrity by groups like GLAAD, claimed that being let go was also a step backwards for LGBT people. “It was a big slap in the face to not only me, but for the youth,” he complained. “And this was right after Trump became president.” Lindsay was likely referring to Donald Trump’s Day One executive order targeting gender ideology; several sports organizations, including the NCAA, changed their policies in order to comply.

Lindsay is probably right. During the Biden administration – the years that we will likely look back on as “peak trans” – the LGBT movement was completing its colonization of the culture, with the hyper-masculine world of professional sports as a key target.

The National Hockey League embarrassed itself by declaring that “trans women are women.” The NFL announced that football “is gay” as well as “lesbian” and “transgender,” to boot. Bud Light famously featured Dylan Mulvaney, a gay man larping as a woman, on some of their beer cans. The goal was to make pro sports as queer as possible. Justine Lindsay was part of it.

But that moment is over. Bud Light got hit by a crippling boycott. Players in the NHL started refusing to play along with LGBT Pride, and quietly got away with it. As it turns out, nobody but the media really wanted pro sports to be “gay” and “lesbian” and “transgender.” And so Lindsay, who got his job because he was “trans,” lost his job for the same reason. The moment is over, and nobody needs a bald man in a dress on the sidelines anymore. Thank goodness.

