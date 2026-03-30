NHL teams choose Lent and Easter season to celebrate LGBT ‘Pride Nights’

The Nashville Predators have been dubbed the ‘Gay Predators’ and the ‘Nashville Queer Predators’ as the National Hockey League also promotes a pornographic HBO series.

(LifeSiteNews) — By all appearances, the tough athletes of the National Hockey League (NHL) are being conquered by LGBTQ+ forces without putting up a fight.

Late last year, the league promoted a homosexual pornographic HBO series, Heated Rivalry, depicting the relationship between two fictional Canadian hockey players on opposing teams.

A trailer for the series, which included brief glimpses of naked male actors performing simulated anal sex, was played on jumbotrons in multiple ice arenas for NHL fans to see, including kids and teens.

While the show avoids full-frontal male nudity, a lot of naked flesh is on display during sex scenes that leave virtually nothing to the imagination. Scenes readily available on social media are far too graphic for LifeSiteNews to share or link to.

Leftist Salon magazine admitted that “smut is the point’ of the show. “Heated Rivalry’s encounters are an interplay of meticulous choreography and camera framing that show just enough of the actor’s nudity without qualifying as full-bore pornography.”

As such, homosexual smut was being promoted to young boys and teens who had hoped to watch a hockey game, not two dudes sexually abusing each other.

And the bulk of the series aired during Advent.

Now as Lent draws to a close with attention about to focus on the Passion of Jesus Christ and his Resurrection, NHL teams have chosen to host LGBTQ+ “Pride Nights.”

“It’s not by accident that they’re all doing it around Easter,” said X user Caleb Newsom, who reposted the Florida Panthers’ boastful images of their new “Pride Night jerseys.”

The NHL’s ‘gay predators’? ‘Queer predators’?

Last week, Nashville’s NHL team’s Pride Night featured a Jesus-mocking, queer country band, the Cowgays, singing the National Anthem. CatholicVote called it “disgraceful.”

Tonight, Nashville’s NHL team will be gay Predators, the band stage will feature a tranny, & the National Anthem will be sung by a Jesus-mocking, queer country band (see below👇🏼) This isn’t a family-friendly environment. NHL has to stop pushing this radical LGBTQ agenda. https://t.co/iW2MUDTy8j pic.twitter.com/xk55j3M95c — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) March 26, 2026

This is disgraceful. The Nashville Predators are hosting a Pride Night featuring the national anthem performed by The Cowgays, a queer country band who routinely mocks Jesus. Horrible.@NHL stop promoting this garbage. https://t.co/4TQd69rdJu pic.twitter.com/8s5V6WnHb5 — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) March 26, 2026

The Nashville Predators quickly invited an avalanche of criticism, noting the irony of the team’s name. Commentators took to social media to redub the Nashville team as the “Gay Predators” and the “Nashville Queer Predators.”

“They aren’t even trying to hide it. They are literally saying the quiet part out loud,” noted Gays Against Groomers.

They aren’t even trying to hide it. They are literally saying the quiet part out loud. Presenting to you: The Nashville Queer Predators@PredsNHL pic.twitter.com/jvqr0qBhWO — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) March 27, 2026

The Nashville Predators have changed their logo to a gay pride flag. Tonight they are Gay Predators. https://t.co/YnAUdxPqGZ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 26, 2026

You guys… Their team name is “the predators.” You can’t make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/PShoeRkuJ8 — Joshua Haymes (@haymes_joshua) March 26, 2026

Jon Root, a Christian commentator at the online sports site Outkick, asked the Predators why the Christian-themed “Faith & Family Night” was omitted from their theme night promotional calendar and is not promoted as an arena-wide event like Pride Night.

The team responded, “That must’ve been an oversight when that graphic was initially created.”

“This isn’t a family-friendly environment. NHL has to stop pushing this radical LGBTQ agenda,” Root declared.

“This is not only a humiliating disgrace, it is the propagation of mental illness in the population. The Predators have disgraced the entire city of Nashville and the nation,” wrote J.D. Haltigan, Ph.D. on X.

The Predators beaten by the Devils. Obviously.

Interestingly, the Nashville “Predators” lost to the New Jersey “Devils” on Pride Night.

“The Devils won pride night against the Predators,” Pastor Nate Schlomann wrote. “God definitely has a sense of humor.”

The Devils won pride night against the Predators. God definitely has a sense of humor. https://t.co/7Dw69QS0Ty — Nate Schlomann (@NateSchlomann) March 27, 2026

Sandwiched between Memorial Day, which honors our nation’s fallen military heroes, and Independence Day, which marks the nation’s founding, is an entire month — 30 full days — promoting homosexuality, transgenderism, and a vast array of sexual dysfunction meant to weaken society’s once solid foundation in Christian marriage and family life.

But now the two holiest times of the year for Christians are being saturated with LGBTQ+ exposure, infiltrating and contaminating once wholesome pastimes for boys and young men

Follow Doug Doug Mainwaring is a journalist for LifeSiteNews, an author, and a marriage, family and children's rights activist. He has testified before the United States Congress and state legislative bodies, originated and co-authored amicus briefs for the United States Supreme Court, and has been a guest on numerous TV and radio programs. Doug and his family live in the Washington, DC suburbs.

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