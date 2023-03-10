NHL’s Minnesota Wild the latest hockey team to not wear LGBT rainbow jerseys on ‘Pride Night’

Many believe the league should crack down on players who are gutsy enough to think that the National Hockey League is about hockey, when of course in 2023 everything is about affirming LGBT people.

(LifeSiteNews) — The LGBT movement’s claim that their goal is “tolerance” has always been laughable — their movement is about cultural dominance, not tolerance or even acceptance.

New headlines prove this every week, and the most jarring examples of this have been in the world of professional sports — not an industry known to be particularly sensitive.

Some of you may remember that earlier this year, the mainstream media — including an entire bevy of gasping sports commentators — melted down after a Russian Orthodox NHL player with the Philadelphia Flyers declined to wear a gay “pride” jersey. Broadcasters promptly called for his firing.

According to SportsNet, the situation is snowballing. A March headline announces: “Wild latest NHL team to not wear Pride jerseys on Pride Night.”

That’s right — it is now news when hockey players, while playing a sport, do not overtly signal their support for the LGBT agenda by physically wearing it on their persons.

The point of this reportage, of course, is to trigger more rants calling for firings and to cow the managers and team owners into cowing their players into wrapping their bodies with the flag of the LGBT movement. We’re long past tolerance — this is about public affirmation.

From SportsNet:

Minnesota Wild players took warmup Tuesday in their normal uniforms, despite the club reportedly announcing they would wear special Pride-themed jerseys as part of the team’s Pride Night festivities. According to Michael Russo of The Athletic, the Wild had previously announced that they would wear the Pride jerseys and had also planned to auction off the jerseys after the game, according to a post on the club’s website viewed by Russo that has since been deleted. ‘Part of the themed game programming includes custom-designed Wild Pride jerseys worn by the team during pre-game warmups,’ the deleted post said, according to Russo. ‘The custom warmup jerseys will be signed and auctioned off starting March 7.’

The media outlet did note that the team had made large donations to “LGBTQIA+ organizations Twin Cities Pride, TCQHA and Team Trans, while players — including defenseman Jon Merrill and his wife Jessica Molina — donated tickets to QUEERSPACE Collective and planned to host a meet-and-greet after the game,” and the team hastened to release a statement affirming that they are “proud to continue our support of the LGBTQIA+ community by hosting our second annual Pride Night tonight, which we are celebrating in many ways.”

None of that, of course, made it into the headline.

What made it into the headline is not that the team is dumping cash into LGBT organizations, or publicly reiterating its support for the LGBT movement, or that the team’s spokespeople all groveled and genuflected at the “pride” flag. No — what made it into the headline is that yet another team had declined to physically wear that flag. This, warned SportsNet, could be part of a dangerous trend:

Wild players did wear Pride uniforms for warmup in 2022, the first time the club hosted a Pride night. The Rangers and Islanders also chose not to wear Pride uniforms during warmups earlier this season, and Flyers defenceman Ivan Provorov chose to sit out of warm-ups for a Pride Night game against the Ducks instead of wearing the themed jersey. Provorovcited his religious beliefs in his decision and the NHL later said in a statement that ‘players are free to decide which initiatives to support.’

Therein, you see, lies the problem. According to the media, the NHL should not be allowing players the freedom to decide what to support. As the example of Provorov highlighted, many believe the league should crack down on players who are gutsy enough to think that the National Hockey League is about hockey, when of course in 2023 everything is about affirming LGBT people. Hockey is secondary. Provorov didn’t get that, and much to the chagrin of those calling for his firing, he wasn’t taught a lesson and he refused to perform the ritual apologies and vows to learn more and submission to re-education. Now, teams all over the place are playing hockey wearing their own jerseys instead of the “pride” flag.

And that, we are discovering, cannot be tolerated.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

