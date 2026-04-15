NHS nurse wins settlement after she was punished for ‘misgendering’ pedophile

(LifeSiteNews) — Jennifer Melle, the south London nurse suspended from her job for “misgendering” a convicted pedophile, has now won a settlement against Epson and St. Helier Hospitals NHS Trust in advance of the employment tribunal that was scheduled for April 13. The NHS trust has also apologized to Melle, who is a Christian.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, Melle was removed from her job—where she had served faithfully for 12 years—in May 2024 after a trans-identifying pedophile, referred to as “Patient X,” arrived at the hospital from a prison, chained to guards, needing treatment for a urinary infection.

Melle had to fit him with a catheter and referred to him as “Mr.” The pedophile, a six-foot man with a beard, began screaming a “torrent of racial abuse” along with threats of physical violence at Melle, who is black. The hospital, however, decided that the pedophile was the victim and placed Melle under investigation, transferring her to another ward. She was given a disciplinary hearing and a written warning in December 2024.

After initially accusing her of “breach of patient’s confidentiality” for speaking out about her suspension, the NHS trust allowed Melle to return to work in late January after a private disciplinary hearing. The accusation appeared to be an attempt to rationalize their mistreatment of Melle.

“I cannot discuss the terms of the settlement, but generally I am glad that my employer has finally decided to extend an olive branch to me,” Melle said on Monday. “No nurse or other medical professionals should ever have to face what I have faced simply for telling the truth, doing their job, and reporting racist abuse and physical threats from a patient.”

Melle said that the situation constituted “the darkest days of my life and it is still far from over.”

A spokesperson for Epson and St. Helier Hospitals NHS Trust said in a statement, “Racial abuse of our staff is never acceptable, nor is discussing a patient’s private medical information publicly. We are sorry that Miss Melle had this experience and we issued a written warning to this patient, but we expect all staff to maintain patient confidentiality at all times.” They have not yet made any comment on the settlement.

“This has been an incredibly long and painful journey,” said Melle in February. “I want to give thanks, first and foremost, to Jesus, who has sustained me every step of the way. I also want to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has stood with me, prayed for me, and supported me through the darkest moments. Your encouragement has meant more than you will ever know.”

Melle’s settlement is the latest in a series of victories against transgender policies. The UK Girlguiding organization recently announced that all trans-identifying members must leave by September, and a UK court ruled earlier this year that forcing NHS nurses to use the same changerooms as trans-identifying males is illegal.