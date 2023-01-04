Nigerian bishop describes his vision of Christ telling him how to defeat Boko Haram

We're so honored to have Bishop Oliver Doeme on this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

Help Nigerian bishop feed widows, orphans, and displaced Christians: LifeFunder

(LifeSiteNews) — So in the world today, we hear a lot about persecution of Christians, but nowhere is it more fierce than in Nigeria, where Boko Haram has just pillaged Catholics. We were involved with one priest in the area in Nigeria, where his own parishioners are taken usually once a week, kidnapped, and who knows what happens to them … many of them die.

But in the midst of that comes a growth in the Church, not a shrinking or falling away. No, no, no. There’s a growth in the Church. There’s more than that, too. There’s a bishop there in Nigeria who had a call from Our Lord that in order for Boko Haram to stop this persecution, Catholics need to pray the Rosary. We have that bishop with us today. We’re so honored to have Bishop Oliver Doeme on this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

Bishop Doeme says over 1,000 Catholics have been brutally killed and over 200 churches have been burned down in his Diocese of Maiduguri. But despite the terrorism, villagers continue to defy the Islamic terrorists of Boko Haram by leading Rosary processions, participating in Adoration, and attending daily Mass.

You won’t want to miss this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show. In your charity, please prayerfully consider donating below to help those suffering at the hands of Boko Haram, or if you can’t donate, consider praying the Rosary for an end to Boko Haram’s terror.

Help bishop feed widows, orphans & displaced Christians Bishop Oliver Doeme is one of the bravest shepherds on earth. Every day he and his priests risk their lives to care for persecuted Christians in Maiduguri Diocese, in the northeast of Nigeria. The infamous Boko Haram have established their headquarters in his diocese, destroying over 26 parishes and displacing over one million people. Bishop Oliver must care for over ten thousand widows and orphaned children due to the evil activities of Boko Haram, and so we ask you to assist him in helping to clothe, feed and provide vital medicines for these people. To make matters even worse, many farms and houses have been destroyed by floods this year, leaving many people in despair. We appreciate any support you can provide Bishop Oliver with.

Listen to this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show with Bishop Oliver Doeme below, or scroll above to watch the interview.

