Nigerian bishop describes his vision of Christ telling him how to defeat Boko Haram

Help Nigerian bishop feed widows, orphans, and displaced Christians
(LifeSiteNews) — So in the world today, we hear a lot about persecution of Christians, but nowhere is it more fierce than in Nigeria, where Boko Haram has just pillaged Catholics. We were involved with one priest in the area in Nigeria, where his own parishioners are taken usually once a week, kidnapped, and who knows what happens to them … many of them die.
But in the midst of that comes a growth in the Church, not a shrinking or falling away. No, no, no. There’s a growth in the Church. There’s more than that, too. There’s a bishop there in Nigeria who had a call from Our Lord that in order for Boko Haram to stop this persecution, Catholics need to pray the Rosary. We have that bishop with us today. We’re so honored to have Bishop Oliver Doeme on this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.
Bishop Doeme says over 1,000 Catholics have been brutally killed and over 200 churches have been burned down in his Diocese of Maiduguri. But despite the terrorism, villagers continue to defy the Islamic terrorists of Boko Haram by leading Rosary processions, participating in Adoration, and attending daily Mass.
Bishop Doeme says over 1,000 Catholics have been brutally killed and over 200 churches have been burned down in his Diocese of Maiduguri. But despite the terrorism, villagers continue to defy the Islamic terrorists of Boko Haram by leading Rosary processions, participating in Adoration, and attending daily Mass.
The John-Henry Westen Show with Bishop Oliver Doeme
