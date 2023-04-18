Nike is taking corporate wokeness to a new level by funding LGBT child grooming

(LifeSiteNews) — In one of the most successful conservative boycotts in recent memory, Bud Light is currently losing billions of dollars over its decision to feature “transgender” influencer Dylan Mulvaney as its mascot. Mulvaney is certainly doing his job, but not quite as Bud Light anticipated — he is influencing Bud Light drinkers to purchase different beers, instead.

Far more offensively, though, was Mulvaney’s deal with Nike. Mulvaney is a man. He has no breasts. That didn’t stop Nike from hiring Mulvaney from modeling women’s clothing, including leggings and a sports bra. It is hard not to see Nike’s move as a deliberate provocation — they’ve been a woke corporation for some time, as thus it was probably a safe move for them as those angered by the posts are not their target demographic, anyway.

Nike has been all in on this stuff for some time — their entire “BeTrue” campaign features brand marketing targeted directly at the LGBT movement: “The 2022 Be True Collection is a celebration of love through identity, expression, and sport. LGBTQIA+ athletes are redefining what sport means for the future and uniting people under a common goal – love of every athlete, gender expression, and orientation.” (Presumably Nike wasn’t referring to biological males trouncing female athletes when they discussed “redefining what sport means for the future.”)

Nike has received a 100% ranking from the LGBT group Human Rights Campaign, and the company has dubbed its aggressive promotion of LGBT ideology “Marketing the Rainbow.” Nike was one of the first to feature a “transgender” athlete in a marketing campaign and sponsored a documentary on the subject. In 2017, they did it again. The company released a specialty pair of shoes to celebrate the Stonewall uprising. In 2019, Nike produced a video advocating for “transgender” athletes. They give a small fortune each year to a range of LGBT charities to support the promotion of the LGBT agenda. In short, the political agenda of the LGBT movement is one of Nike’s key corporate priorities.

Nike is consistently willing to go even further, explicitly endorsing an LGBT agenda targeted at children. On April 5, OUTMemphis, an LGBT group, posted an advertisement for an April 22 “Queer Youth Field Day” for youth ages 13 to 25, stating that “Queer Youth Field Day is BACK and BIGGER than ever!” and advertising a DJ, face-painting, and tie-dye. On the corner of the ad is a small box: “Sponsored by PRIDE” with the Nike symbol.

The LGBT movement moved rapidly from securing the redefinition of marriage to the indoctrination of America’s youth — and Nike is right alongside them.

The fight to colonize corporate America is over, and the LGBT movement won. Every June, the business world hoists the rainbow flag; corporations pay for enormous floats to participate in Pride Parades across North America; a brief look at the Human Rights Campaign’s “Corporate Equality Index” will give you an idea of just how wide-reaching their influence has become. That is precisely why the thus far successful boycott of Bud Light is important — because this is a corporation that can actually be taught a lesson. Bud Light wanted to show contempt for its customers by featuring a man cosplaying as a woman. This works for Nike and for many other customers because their consumer base agreed with them. Bud Light decided to spit in the face of its customers without figuring out how to gain new customers, and it is costing them very dearly.

Conservative customers apparently can’t touch Nike — although we should certainly vote with our wallet and decline to give money to a corporation that seeks to “Market the Rainbow.” But we can make Bud Light pay — and we should.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

