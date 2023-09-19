Norwegian man detained in psych unit over Facebook posts against COVID narrative speaks out

Trond Harald Håland and his lawyer, Babro Paulsen, join me on this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show to discuss how Håland was detained and placed in forced psychiatric treatment for criticizing COVID policy on Facebook.

(LifeSiteNews) — We all remember how during the height of the COVID scare how strange things were in the United States and Canada. We also remember how Big Tech attempted to silence anybody criticizing or questioning the use of the jabs or the narrative surrounding the pandemic.

My guests today on this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show are Trond Harald Håland, a Norwegian man allegedly placed in forced psychiatric treatment for a little over a week for criticizing the COVID narrative online, and his lawyer Barbro Paulsen.

Håland recalls that he awoke one morning to the sound of people knocking at his door. When he answered it, he was met by two police officers and two medical officers. They detained him, and he was initially placed in “psychiatric acute” for 24 hours. He managed to film his detainment, and his story went viral. Eventually, he was moved to a different part of the hospital, and forced into psychiatric treatment for a period of nine days.

“They didn’t read the posts,” Håland tells me. “They said [they were] conspiracy theories. But it’s a lot of statistics because I have some mathematics and I’ve gone into the excess deaths.”

“My mission in this was to try to get attention to these… statistics… that shows that the vaccines are not safe,” he continues.

Paulsen, commenting on Håland’s case, says that it is likely the “most direct case” in which the Norwegian government says it detained someone over Facebook posts and their frequency, and that the country has a history of forcing people into psychiatric treatment for questioning the government. According to her, the country uses “subtle forms of force” accompanied by the threat of loss of freedom as opposed to allowing open discussion. “This case with Håland is special because they actually said it out loud,” she observes.

“The good stuff about Trond’s case is that they underestimated him as a person,” she continues, adding that Håland was offered drugs while in custody as though they wanted to make him sick. Reacting to this, Håland says that had he stayed in custody longer than he did, he would have been forced to take medication, and even if one doesn’t show any symptoms for a psychological disorder, one is still accused of having one but masking it.

Paulsen and a journalist are set to publish a piece about Håland’s case in a large Norwegian publication. The publication, however, has been asked not to publish because of the possibility that people would no longer seek care in Norwegian psych wards. She also explains that the Norwegian people are not yet ready to stand up to their government.

Even so, Håland and Paulsen are preparing to file a court case regarding the incident, and Paulsen says that people in Norway are becoming more and more aware of a loss of freedom. In her opinion, people should “test” the government to see if they live in a free society through noncompliance, and that the moment there is pushback, one will know if the society in which they live is free.

“The minute you actually try to say ‘no,’ you will start noticing what’s really going [on] around you,” she warns. She also suggests that Norway is in the situation it’s in because people have lost faith in a higher power, and that law doesn’t work without a divine authority supporting it.

“Maybe [the case is] a door open or maybe it’s something that can… turn out to be something that can… be used [positively] and… open people’s eyes and… get some precedence in a court case or something,” Håland suggests.

Paulsen agrees, and thinks that it will be “interesting” to follow through with the case and hear what the defendants would say, since the doctor allegedly responsible for Håland’s detainment admitted to not reading his Facebook posts, despite claiming that he posted things frequently.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

