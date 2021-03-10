‘Nosy’ air-filtration device makes a mockery of the human person

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

March 10, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – When I first saw the video thumbnail of a woman doing yoga with what looked like a huge artificial schnoz fitted over her nose, my first reaction was gleeful anticipation of what was surely going to be a delightfully funny skit.

I quickly discovered that this was not, in fact, a joke.

The video went on to display young people modeling the bulky, angular contraption over the nose as if it were just another accessory — smiling, drinking, going about their daily lives, and even laughing — not at the fact that they have a ridiculous contraption smack dab in the middle of their face, but in their blithe indifference to it.

“Meet Nosy,” the video reads, a “uniquely engineered air filter” said to protect you from “pollen, dust, lint, mold spores, smoke, and even pet hair.”

Carina Cunha, the Ivy-League grad who designed the device, explains that the effects of air pollution inspired Nosy’s creation. She cites apparently staggering statistics from the World Health Organization, according to which “1 in 9 of total global deaths are from exposure to indoor and outdoor air pollution.”

If that sounds like an astoundingly misleading statistic, that’s because it is. NewScientist reported, “Another way to express the same finding is that the average person in Europe loses two years of life because of air pollution.”

Moreover, the WHO is accounting for air pollution-influenced diseases, without determining the actual role of the air pollution in the disease which led to death, and is aggregating data without distinguishing risk in places like major U.S. cities from East Asian cities.

And even this alleged role is called into question by the global governance agenda, which is to be implemented largely through the enforcement of “urgently necessary” energy use regulations and emissions standards.

In January 1970, Life reported that scientists have “solid evidence” to support the predictions that “in a decade, urban dwellers will have to wear gas masks to survive air pollution,” and “by 1985 air pollution will have reduced the amount of sunlight reaching earth by one half.” As journalist Jack Hellner notes, statistics like these are mindlessly repeated with no questions asked.

While Nosy was designed to protect from air pollution and not COVID-19, Cunha jumps on this serendipitous “COVID-era” opportunity to market her product, claiming that Nosy “destroys 99.997% of viruses and filters 99.97% of pollution.”

As if Nosy wasn’t already asking to be mercilessly roasted, Cunha goes on to say that it is “not just a health device. Nosy is a fashion statement for the modern individual.”

It’s hard to imagine that Cunha would be entirely blindsided by ridicule of Nosy, for indeed, the absurdity of the device, to most people, is as plain as the nose on your face (couldn’t resist!). Nosy will always be inescapably ridiculous and comical, for the same reason that red clown noses are.

But the trouble with Nosy is deeper and more serious than that.

Nosy hides, distorts, and caricatures the central feature of the human face, thereby seriously deforming the face, which is the emblem of our humanity.

The practical, symbolic, and spiritual significance of the face, which is the representation of our person to the world and the central means with which we interact (interface) with it, seems to add gravity to what is otherwise already an offense against the virtue of modesty.

According to exorcist and sought-after spiritual director Fr. Chad Ripperger, “externals” that are “not proper to a human being” offend against the virtue of modesty, except when permitted by a grave necessity. In this vein, he discusses the necessity of avoiding drawing undue attention to oneself when possible.

He uses tattoos as an example, explaining that they can be permitted for grave necessity such as in the military, “if it is necessary to identify a soldier because he’s in some type of operation which could cause the loss of his known identity.” One would conclude that a device such as Nosy may be permitted for a similarly serious reason, such as for a person with a serious medical condition.

But Nosy was created not specifically for people with chronic breathing conditions, but for everyone. “Just when you thought we couldn't get any softer, or more neurotic, or more hypochondriacal ... welp, I'm sorry,” commented Adam Ford at Not the Bee.

To radically disfigure the face and deform one’s God-given beauty in the process, in order to add a few years to one’s life, is an offense against God and a mockery of the human person. It is to sacrifice the integrity of the emblem of our humanity to perfect human health, which is almost like selling one’s birthright for a mess of pottage.

Like today’s obsessive compulsive mask wearing, it betrays a major priority disorder and is a glaring symptom of one of the major diseases of our modern era, which is alienation from the natural order of the world and of humanity. We don’t think twice about interfering with our marital bonds, revamping our gender identity, re-engineering our bodies for cosmetic or health reasons.

The transformation of the face rendered by Nosy is such that it prompted one YouTuber to call it a preparation for transhumanism. Whether or not that is the intention, it can be argued that Nosy’s alteration of the face in order to enhance human health is a kind of transhumanist expression.

“I’m losing brain cells just looking at this,” Stone commented, indicating two models wearing the Nosy and mouth masks. “I don’t know what they are, but they are not human beings.”