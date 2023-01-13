Not a conspiracy theory: Groomers really do want to sexualize our children

Sexual revolutionaries want the minds of America’s children—and that some of them have historically wanted much more than that—including the pedophile rapist Michel Foucault, the 'father of wokeness.'

(LifeSiteNews) — When people tell you who they are, believe them. When people tell you what they are doing and what they want, believe them.

As noted in an essay for The European Conservative last year, the term “groomer,” when applied to the sexual revolutionaries who wish to inculcate their ideology in children, is not a slur. The sexualization of children was the explicitly stated goal of the early sexual revolutionaries—only the social conservative backlash of the 1980s temporarily stopped them. Now, with everything from explicit, how-to sex education to drag queen events for kids, they have picked up where they left off.

Conservative activist Christopher Rufo has recently exposed another example of this:

EXCLUSIVE: Columbia-affiliated queer theorist C.A. Conrad conducted a street experiment in which he lured children with colorful bubbles, then told their parents: “These are queer bubbles and they’re gunna make your children queer.” Shocking details here: https://t.co/bdJqB2K3sA pic.twitter.com/U3xYIOUFir — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 12, 2023



The long-haired fellow with painted blue sparkly fingernails is Columbia-affiliated queer theorist C.A. Conrad, who uses the pronouns “they/them” and has, Rufo noted, been “lauded by prestigious universities, with teaching positions, fellowships, and lectureships at Columbia, Brown, UMass, Wheaton, Bates, Evergreen State, and other prestigious institutions. Intellectual corruption all the way down.” Rufo explained the background of “queer theory”:

Conrad was open about why he was reaching out to children.

“I went to a very busy street corner on a Saturday afternoon in Asheville, North Carolina, and I took a big jug of bubbles, children’s bubbles that you would blow,” he said. “Very colorful bubbles. And I sat on a low chair so I was eye level with the children, and the children were loving the bubbles. They were enjoying them. Their parents would walk over—they were a little concerned about me, because I look odd to them. When the parents would walk over I would say: ‘These are queer bubbles, and they’re going to make your children queer.’”

“Not gay and lesbian—queer, meaning they’re going to be happy, healthy, revolutionary queers,” Conrad clarified glibly. “They’re going to put an end to racism, misogyny, transphobia, and help change this world for the better. A few of the parents thought it was funny or interesting and said ‘I’ll love my children no matter what they do.’ But almost all of the parents were very upset and would grab their children and pull them away. The kids would be screaming because they wanted to play with the bubbles…so that was the ritual. It felt very productive in many ways.”

Productive how, you might ask? Conrad is on a mission to reach out to children and make them “queer,” a term that was once considered a slur but is now a catch-all for any number of identities. Conrad himself identifies as queer, although last year he celebrated getting a driver’s license identifying him as “non-binary.” Indeed, he calls his attempt to reach out to children on the street a “ritual” and seems to relish making parents uncomfortable. His smug self-satisfaction is no surprise. A few decades ago, he would have been the oddball. Now, his ideas dominate education from the universities right down to pre-kindergarten.

It is no conspiracy theory to point out that the sexual revolutionaries want the minds of America’s children—and that some of them have historically wanted much more than that—including the pedophile rapist Michel Foucault, the “father of wokeness.” We do not need to theorize or extrapolate on the intentions of these revolutionaries. We simply need to listen to what they are saying, and to believe them when they tell us what they want to do.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

