Notorious Canadian transgender activist sues beauty pageant for barring gender-confused men

Trans activist Jonathan Yaniv has asked for $10,000 in ‘damages’ that include ‘injury to dignity and feelings’ after being banned from the women-only beauty pageant.

(LifeSiteNews) — Jonathan Yaniv, Canada’s craziest trans activist, is back.

For those of you who don’t remember (or are trying to forget), Yaniv is the trans-identifying man who refers to himself as “Jessica Simpson” and several years ago sued a number of female beauty technicians for declining to wax his genitals on the premise that, as a woman, he was entitled to be served by them.

Fortunately, in a rare spasm of sanity, the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal ruled against Yaniv in 2019, stating in their decision that “Human rights legislation does not require a service provider to wax a type of genitals they are not trained for and have not consented to wax,” that Yaniv “engaged in improper conduct,” “filed complaints for improper purposes,” and that his testimony was “disingenuous and self-serving.”

READ: University of Minnesota offers art class on 'transgender saints'

Yaniv, however, is an enterprising fellow, and now another of his cases – filed almost five years ago – is set to appear before the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal. This time around, his targets are the owners of a family-run beauty pageant called Canada Galaxy Pageants, which is based in Toronto. Yaniv had applied to the female beauty pageant (in a move truly delusional even for him), did not mention being transgender, and was initially accepted.

Due to a number of trans-identifying contestants, Canada Galaxy Pageants permits trans applicants, but mandates that they must be “post-transition” – that is, no longer in possession of male genitals. As the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) summarized:

Contestants, including girls as young as six years old, change their clothing and undress in common areas. No males (including contestants’ fathers or male guardians) are permitted in those spaces to protect the privacy and comfort of contestants. Teens and older contestants were able to compete in a swimwear category.

Yaniv refused to state whether he had fully transitioned, and promptly filed a human rights complaint claiming that the pageant had “violated the Ontario Humans Rights Code by discriminating against her on the basis of her gender identity, gender expression and sex” and asked for $10,000 in “damages” that included “injury to dignity and feelings.” According to the JCCF report, he is also “asking the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario to rule that an organization cannot refuse service to someone just because that person has male genitals.”

Yaniv identifies as a lesbian trans woman, meaning that although he identifies as female, he is still also attracted to females. This identity, it must be noted, is formally recognized by the Canadian government.

The JCCF secured the services of Calgary lawyer Allison Pejovic to defend the pageant (funded via donations). “It is imperative that biological women and girls, and fully transitioned transgender females, have safe, secure, female-only places where they won’t have to worry about seeing male genitals, or about having individuals with male genitals looking at them,” Pejovic explained on the JCCF’s site, adding:

For reasons of safety and security, it is imperative that biological women and girls, and fully transitioned transgender females, have spaces where they can associate free from the presence of individuals with male genitals. This is particularly so in situations where women and girls are exposed or vulnerable.

READ: Seattle affirms 'sanctuary city' status for '2SLGBTQIA+ rights' and abortion

As I noted in this space in 2020, if I were a trans activist, I would be very seriously considering the conspiracy theory that Jonathan “Jessica” Yaniv was recruited, trained, and unleashed on Canadian women by the religious right wing. After all, those warning about the inevitable consequences of embracing gender fluidity and the cultural acceptance of self-identification – both radical feminists and social conservatives – could not have invented a better example of their premises in action than Yaniv.

In one ridiculous, clownish figure, all the deadly serious premises that trans activists howl at protests while trying to de-platform feminists and other ideological opponents are exposed for what they are. Because if a man can identify as a woman, why can’t Jonathan Yaniv be Jessica Yaniv? Those are the rules, aren’t they? And if he is a woman, what right do immigrant women have to refuse to wax his testicles, which are, after all, girl testicles?

Yes, that’s ridiculous. But that’s what the trans movement demands we all believe. Yaniv is making fools of everyone, and if I didn’t know better, I’d swear he was in on the joke.

