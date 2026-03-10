Notorious late-term abortionist who specialized in dismembering babies dies of cancer

(LifeSiteNews) — Susan Robinson, one of America’s most infamous late-term abortionists, died earlier this month less than a year after being diagnosed with cancer, according to an Instagram post made by her fellow abortionist Shelly Sella.

“Susan was my friend and colleague in third trimester abortion [so-called] care, both in Wichita and Albuquerque,” Selley wrote. “Susan was drawn to abortion … by her sense of justice, which never wavered. She was warm, passionate, irreverent and an excellent doctor and teacher. Together, we helped create a model of abortion … that lives on in our mentees.”

Sella emphasized that Robinson had “no regrets” and that she was “very pleased about the whole business” before she died.

Reading the news about Robinson, my mind was immediately drawn to two videos I had seen her in. The first was After Tiller, a 2013 documentary featuring four late-term abortionists, which I reviewed here at LifeSiteNews over a decade ago. It struck me that two of the featured abortionists – Robinson and Leroy Carhart – are now dead, while Warren Hern and Sella are retired.

The second was the video footage published by David Daleiden of the Center for Medical Progress in his bombshell undercover investigation exposing the abortion industry and the trafficking of baby body parts.

“The fetus is a tough little object, and taking it apart … is very difficult,” Robinson tells Daleiden at one point. “I mean, taking it apart on day one is very difficult.” Later: “You go in there, and you go, ‘Am I getting the uterus, or the fetus? Oh good, fetus. [Robinson made a stabbing sound] What have I got? Nothing. Let’s try again.’”

Translated: It is hard work to dismember and crush a baby. This was Robinson’s “sense of justice.”

As Cassy Cooke noted at Live Action News, Robinson also confessed that most of the late-term abortions she perpetrated were purely elective. From an interview with Hairpin:

[A] large percentage of our patients had no idea that they were pregnant. People go, “How could this possibly be?” Well, look at that reality show. It happens. Maybe you’re a little heavy and you already have irregular periods, or you had intercourse once, several months ago, and the guy said he pulled out and there’s no sex education in your school so you think everything’s fine. Or you never have periods because you’re very thin, or a doctor has told you [that] you were infertile. I could tell you a million reasons why women who are perfectly smart – and they are, these are not stupid women – don’t come to know they are pregnant. They have no weight changes, they don’t feel sick, they don’t feel movement, or if they do they think it’s gas. Suddenly someone says, “Hmm, your stomach’s looking big, have you taken a pregnancy test?” And the person may have taken a test, and it may have come out negative – I’ve had women that only got a positive on their third test. And either way they think they just got pregnant. They have no idea they’re in their 24th week. So they make an appointment for an abortion, and it takes a few weeks, and they have their ultrasound and find out that they’re at 27 weeks, which is too far for an abortion anywhere. So then what happens? They either give up or have a baby, or they go on the Internet and they find us.

To translate again: the “model of abortion care” championed by Robinson involved decapitating, dismembering, and disemboweling healthy babies being carried by healthy mothers – and she specialized in killing these babies when many might have survived outside the womb. As she told the Irish Independent in 2013:

Robinson still recalls the shock she felt when she terminated the pregnancy of a fetus she thought was approximately 32 weeks. But when she saw the aborted body she realised that it was more like 37 weeks. She was devastated. “It was quite a moment,” she remembers.

Robinson spoke frequently and frankly about the difficulty of killing late-term babies, especially because they look like babies – although when I went to retrieve several of her interviews on the subject, the links remained but the stories had been deleted. Now, she is gone, too, predeceased by thousands of innocent human beings who fell victim to the work she professed to be so “pleased” with right until the end.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

