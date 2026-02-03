Notre Dame students are taking their Catholic faith more seriously than the administration

Students building an ice chapel after a snowstorm for Mass stands in stark contrast to the university promoting and defending a professor who supports abortion.

(LifeSiteNews) — The University of Notre Dame has always enjoyed a privileged status as the pre-eminent Catholic university in the United States. But since the 1960s, it has desired to shed its image as a distinctly Catholic institution.

Without getting into the details of how former president Fr. Theodore Hesburgh squandered the school’s Catholic identity, the latest instance of Notre Dame separating itself from its foundational mission occurred last week when it appointed a pro-abortion professor to a prominent post on campus.

Dr. Susan Ostermann joined the school nine years ago as a professor of global affairs. She was promoted to head the Liu Institute for Asia and Asian Studies recently. In years past, she said that “abortion access is freedom-enhancing,” that “forced pregnancy and childbirth are violence against women,” and that banning chemical abortion pills “would be a terrible policy choice and violate human rights.”

Catholics who work at Notre Dame, including longtime professor Fr. Wilson Miscamble, have expressed outrage over the move. “Ostermann stands in stark contrast to fundamental Catholic moral teaching on the sacredness of human life,” he said in an essay for First Things. “Her appointment … is made more of a travesty by her serving as a consultant to the Population Council, a Rockefeller-founded agency dedicated toward population control.”

Despite the criticisms, the university issued a statement defending Ostermann, whom it has described as a “highly regarded political scientist and legal scholar.”

Amid all of this stands Notre Dame’s students who just want to be Catholic. Earlier this week after the massive snowstorm that swept through the Midwest, students from Coyle Hall came together and erected “St. Olaf’s ice chapel” on campus. Student Liam Devine reportedly spearheaded the measure.

Notre Dame student Liam Devine inspired Coyle Community in Zahm Hall to create a new landmark on campus: a snow and ice chapel. His only request… ❄️ “Please don’t break my igloo.” ❄️

On Monday night, more than 1,600 students attended Mass at the chapel. Several priests presided over the liturgy. Hymns like “In The Bleak Midwinter” and other Catholic songs were chanted.

News of the “ice chapel” spread quickly. National Review Online reporter Alexandra DeSanctis Marr noted the chasm between the faith of students and the decisions of administrators.

“A school where students build a basilica out of ice and 2,000 kids stand outside it to attend Mass is not a school that should be promoting pro-abortion leaders. Why do Notre Dame students take Catholicism more seriously than ND’s leaders?” she asked on social media.

JD Flynn of The Pillar also praised the event. “The faith of these students is really beautiful,” he said on X.

Notre Dame administrators should look to these students as inspiration. Instead of bringing on liberal professors like Ostermann, they should hire persons who take the Catholic faith seriously, as the students do. Notre Dame was once the great pearl of Catholic higher education in America. It can be that once again. All it has to do is look to its students for how to do that.

