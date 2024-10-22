NOW is the time to prepare for the coming chastisement: here’s what you should do

On this episode of The John Henry Westen Show, Robert Bartlett returns to discuss the spiritual warfare facing the Church and world today and how to prepare for the chastisement ahead. This is Part 2 of a two-part interview.

This is Part 2 of a two-part interview. To view Part 1, click here.

I noted how crazy these times are in both the world and the Church, with wars and persecution of the faith in the Holy Land and Ukraine, insane politics, rampant use of pornography, and heresy from the highest echelons in the Church. It might be fair to say that these are the worst times in human history. I asked Bartlett if he had any insight into the current state of the world and Church, given his experiences with the Lord.

Bartlett explained that based on the “puzzle pieces” of prophecy he claims to have received, the Church is currently going through her own Passion.

“The Church has started [going through] the Passion. Now, the start of the Passion is when the Greeks, or the Gentiles, knocked on the door. And so, they were already trying to silence Jesus, remember that they were already trying to silence Jesus,” he said. “If you notice, whether it’s YouTube or whatever, they’re already trying to silence all the truth out there … no matter what subject. If it’s against their narrative, they’ll try to silence it. So that’s where we’re at; the silencing has already happened. That happened before the Passion. So now, if these prophetic messages are right, we’ve entered into the Passion.”

Bartlett told me that he believes current events are lining up with the revelations of Medjugorje, Garabandal, and Fatima. He also explained the connection between Freemasonry and communism in Scripture.

“This is an all-out war. I think Freemasonry is the leopard mentioned in the Bible with many spots. Many spots are all over the world. I think that communism is obviously the bear with multiple rows of teeth, because it had multiple rows of teeth of devouring nations. You can look at the 45 points of the communists; every single one has been implemented in the United States and around the world. So here we are, and we’ve got some tough roads ahead.”

Bartlett reminded listeners that after this chastisement the outpouring of the Holy Spirit will arrive, but he emphasized that we have to be spiritually prepared to get through the Passion.

“You have to be at confession constantly. You better have turned away from all sin and forgiven everybody, even the littlest bit, and be ready; that’s the best advice I could give you,” he said. “There’s that … FBI whistleblower [who] just came out … and he said [to] consecrate yourself to the Sacred Heart. And I would include the Immaculate Heart [of Mary].”

“Consecrate yourself to St. Joseph, [to] the archangels: Michael, Raphael, and Gabriel. And pray without ceasing,” he added.

Watch or listen to my full interview to hear more from Robert Bartlett.

