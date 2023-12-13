Obamas’ Netflix movie preps nation for massive, incapacitating cyberattack, societal breakdown

Last January, global elites issued an alarming report: ‘Geopolitical Instability Raises Threat of Catastrophic Cyberattack in Next Two Years.’ One year is nearly up, so that leaves 2024 — the year of a critical U.S. presidential election — for the predicted cyberattack to occur, ‘placing every individual, organization and nation at risk.’

(LifeSiteNews) — While delivering a look into the angst-filled, hopeless, joyless inhumanity of the urban woke, a new movie executive-produced by Barack and Michelle Obama is likely meant to serve as a form of conditioning — grooming if you will — of the population of the United States to accept what the World Economic Forum (WEF) has warned is a virtually inevitable, paralyzing cyberattack that will bring the nation and every American family to its knees.

It’s not just the United States that is vulnerable to such an attack: It’s the entire western world.

“‘Leave The World Behind’ is a new Netflix special produced by the Obamas about cyberattacks and a ‘global communications breakdown,’” Dutch conservative commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek wrote on X.

“Watch this, then watch the video the WEF posted a few years ago warning about a future ‘cyber pandemic’ and tell me we’re not being programmed,” she urged.

‘Leave The World Behind’ is a new Netflix special produced by the Obamas about cyberattacks and a “global communications breakdown”. Watch this, then watch the video the WEF posted a few years ago warning about a future ‘cyber pandemic’ and tell me we’re not being programmed. pic.twitter.com/V8rKE8HFST — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) December 11, 2023

Leave The World Behind is a disturbing apocalyptic drama, purportedly crafted with no particular moral or message.

“It’s not that kind of story,” explained Rumaan Alam, author of the book upon which the film is based, in a Variety interview. “I have no problem with like a big disaster movie that saves the six or eight principals and reunites them in the aftermath of a disaster and allows you to be like, ‘Well, everything’s gonna be okay.’ I just don’t think this is that kind of film.”

But the movie does in fact deliver a message and does so loud and clear: Human beings are terrible people, and we’re headed toward a just-around-the-corner future of societal chaos and despair. Its message stands in stark contrast with that of the Gospel and 2,000 years of lived experience of the Christian world.

The film’s message is in keeping with the despair-inducing actions of the Obamas while they occupied the White House: Race relations took a nosedive during the Obama administration, leaving a weakened and more divided America; the unraveling of the nuclear family and marriage accelerated, rolling out the red carpet for the plague of transgenderism; and via “The Life of Julia” citizens were nudged to entrust every aspect of their lives to the government rather than to strong, loving families.

In the movie, the lead female protagonist played by Julia Roberts experiences a woke epiphany:

We f—k each other over all the time without even realizing it. We f—k every living thing on this planet over and think it will be fine because we use paper straws and order the free-range chicken. And the sick thing is: I think deep down we know we’re not fooling anyone. I think we know we’re living a lie, and agreed upon mass delusion to help us ignore and keep ignoring how awful we really are.

Her pathetic husband, played by Ethan Hawke, later declares:

Without my cellphone and GPS, I am a useless man.

Libs of TikTok pointed out that the Obamas’ movie includes a scene demonizing the entire white race.

“I’m asking for you to remember that if the world falls apart, trust should not be doled out easily to anyone, especially white people,” says a young black woman played by actress Myha’la in the film.

Netflix film called “Leave The World Behind” produced by the Obamas includes a scene demonizing white people. White people are the only group you’re allowed and celebrated to be racist towards and it will be put into movies by the most influential people. pic.twitter.com/WxyIYmzGOH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 11, 2023

And while critics seem to adore the film, viewers do not share their enthusiasm.

End Wokeness posted on X:

Obama just produced his first fiction film for Netflix called “Leave the World Behind.”

The critics absolutely loved it.

The audiences think it sucks.

What a shocker.

Obama just produced his first fiction film for Netflix called “Leave the World Behind” The critics absolutely loved it.

The audiences think it sucks.

What a shocker. pic.twitter.com/hMra3FY2RC — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 12, 2023

This is not a future audiences enjoy envisioning, but it’s one we are being told in no uncertain terms to prepare for.

In January, global elites gathered in Davos issued an alarming report: Geopolitical Instability Raises Threat of ‘Catastrophic Cyberattack in Next Two Years.

One year is nearly up, so that leaves 2024, the year of a critical U.S. presidential election, for the predicted cyberattack to occur.

“The disruption of operations or services and the compromise of data due to cyberattacks … places every individual, organization and even nation at risk,” the WEF report warns.

A whopping 93% of cybersecurity experts and 86% of business leaders surveyed by the WEF have, ostensibly, said this will happen in 2024.

With those expressed levels of confidence, the WEF seems to be guaranteeing that a globe-changing cyberattack will occur in 2024.

Klaus Schwab, WEF founder and author of The Great Reset, has described a scenario of a “comprehensive cyberattack which will bring to a complete halt … the power supply, transportation, hospital services — our society as a whole.”

“The COVID-19 crisis would be seen in this respect as a small disturbance in comparison to a major cyberattack,” Schwab said.

We have been warned.

Follow Doug Doug Mainwaring is a journalist for LifeSiteNews, an author, and a marriage, family and children's rights activist. He has testified before the United States Congress and state legislative bodies, originated and co-authored amicus briefs for the United States Supreme Court, and has been a guest on numerous TV and radio programs. Doug and his family live in the Washington, DC suburbs.

Share











