Obama’s playbook plays out: Inflict maximum pain on Americans

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 11, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — For years, forces on the left have let it be known that they aim not only to silence conservatives; they aim to punish and outlaw those who oppose their inhuman ideology.

Shortly after retaking the White House in 2013, President Barack Hussein Obama initiated a plan to win back Democrat control of the U.S. House of Representatives in order to enable his Administration to, according to The Washington Post, “push forward with a progressive agenda on gun control, immigration, climate change and the economy during his final two years in office.”

His goal at the time was simply to exterminate any vestiges of Republican power in the nation’s capital.

“The Obama strategy is maximum pain for political gain,” observed Newt Gingrich at the time in a radio interview with Sean Hannity. “[Obama] is deliberately deciding to impose the worst possible cuts in order to maximize the pain level on the American people.”

“For perhaps the first time in the history of the United States, it is in the political interest of a president to inflict maximum pain on the American people,” wrote the Washington Examiner’s Conn Carroll.

October 2013 Veterans Rally at the WWII Memorial (Photo: Doug Mainwaring)

Despite the efforts of Republicans in Congress, Democrats shut down national parks and memorials, and sabotaged funding for the National Institutes of Health and programs for America’s Veterans.

The maliciousness of Obama, Nancy Pelosi, and Harry Reid was vividly displayed when WWII veterans came to D.C. in October 2013 to protest the denial of access to health care and other services.

When they arrived they found that Obama had ordered the U.S. Park Service to shut down and wall off all of D.C.’s open-air war memorials on the National Mall to prevent WWII, Korean War, and Vietnam Vets in their sixties to their nineties, often in wheelchairs, from paying homage to their fallen comrades.

And when private citizens, aghast at the inhumane treatment of our aging veterans, had earlier pitched in to provide porta potties for the vets because of the locked public restrooms, delivery was denied by the U.S. Park Service, preventing access to the most basic of human needs.

Don’s Johns delivered Port-A-Johns to the World War II Memorial. National Park Service Rangers refused to accept the delivery. (Photo courtesy of Michele Tennery)

“Human dignity be damned. Care and compassion be damned. Let elderly vets soil themselves,” I wrote at the time in an American Thinker article. A Creators Syndicate commentary called the action “sadistic.”

For months, vets and active military were the focus of the administration’s contempt, suffering one indignity after another. Yet Democrats clearly did not care. The vets and the rest of America were nameless casualties of the progressives’ insatiable hunger for power.

Virtue signaling is out; contempt and malicious power displays are in

But now we are witnessing something much bigger than the Democrats’ petulant, adolescent fit of 2013.

After years of using the device of public “virtue signaling” in order to display their self-deceived moral superiority as a means to influence society, progressives are now unselfconsciously showing their raw contempt for Americans who don’t think like they do.

It’s no longer just politicians shutting down healthcare and restrooms. The entire progressive government-Big Tech/social media-corporate complex has arrayed itself against conservatives and all Americans who resist them.

During his 2008 presidential campaign, candidate Obama sent red flags up all over the country when he strongly proposed “a civilian national security force.”

“We cannot continue to rely on our military in order to achieve the national security objectives we’ve set,” Obama said. “We’ve got to have a civilian national security force that’s just as powerful, just as strong, just as well-funded.”

That plank in the future president’s platform was quickly removed, but evidently not discarded. Antifa and Black Lives Matter have served that purpose very well. Democrats who praised them and refused to condemn their violence and destruction, essentially kighted them as their personal “civilian national security force,” even as cities burned and normal Americans were brutally attacked.

Major roadways have been blocked, business owners doing nothing more than protecting their property were assaulted, and elderly people enjoying dinner at outdoor cafes were berated and threatened by what is for all intents and purposes the Democrats’ “civilian national security force.”

Progressives no longer whisper their disgust for normal Americans who disagree with them; they are now shouting their hatred from the rooftops.

Friday Night Massacre

Progressive forces have gone further in recent days: The Kraken has been released — not by conservatives, as many had hoped for, but by progressives who have suddenly turned social media and America’s nearly universal reliance on it into a weapon of mass conservative destruction.

The American people’s well-intentioned but sheepish compliance with pandemic lockdowns and mask requirements have apparently emboldened the titans of tech working in conjunction with government overlords to take drastic steps to beat back and squash their adversaries.

Beginning Friday night, social media giants began killing off conservative voices from their platforms. President Trump’s presence was banned from virtually every social media platform, and other prominent conservatives saw their followers drastically reduced.

Corporate America quickly joined in and began exerting its muscle.

Parler was sentenced to death (but vowed to rebuild from scratch) by an Amazon, Apple, and Google firing squad;

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) revealed that publishing giant Simon & Schuster canceled his book contract;

Forbes’⁩ chief content officer issued a warning against hiring ⁦Kayleigh McEnany or any other Trump administration official;

Delta Airlines reportedly ejected Trump supporters from one of its flights simply for having a private discussion about their support for President Trump.

Expect the public condemnations and expulsions of conservatives and conservative influence to continue for the foreseeable future.

Do not allow yourself to become demoralized.