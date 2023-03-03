Obscene drag shows for babies are yet another attempt to ‘queer’ your children

(LifeSiteNews) — Harris Kornstein is a college professor. He is also the drag queen “Lil Miss Hot Mess,” and he wants to perform for your children. He is one of the minds behind the manifesto “Drag Pedagogy: The Playful Practice of Queer Imagination in Early Childhood,” along with co-author (and transgender queer theorist) Harper Keenan of the University of British Columbia. The point of the manifesto, which quotes pedophile rapist Michel Foucault among others, is to explain how “drag pedagogy” can be used to indoctrinate children.

“The professional vision of educators is often shaped to reproduce the state’s normative vision of its ideal citizenry. In effect, schooling functions as a way to straighten the child into a kind of captive alignment with the current parameters of that vision,” they write. “To state it plainly, within the historical context of the USA and Western Europe, the institutional management of gender has been used as a way of maintaining racist and capitalist modes of (re)production.” Thus, Drag Queen Story Hour—designed to teach children “how to live queerly” and bring “queer ways of knowing and being into the education of young children” was born.

Those claiming that drag shows are “family-friendly” are trying to gaslight the public. “Drag pedagogy” has a very specific purpose, laid out by Korstein and Keenan in plain English. That’s why drag shows for kids suddenly exploded in popularity. It’s all part of a plan. That plan includes vile events like this one from CabaBabaRave, a U.K. organization specializing and promoting drag events for children under the age of five. Video footage of their events—watch at your own discretion, because it is obscene—includes drag performers wearing thongs doing sexual dances in front of toddlers and babies, most of whom look bewildered.

Scantily dressed men in makeup and heels sing songs like “One Night Only”; drag queens do the splits and twerk; at one point, a drag performer donning leather bondage gear flails about while suspended from the ceiling by ropes; men in spandex crawl seductively along the floor at the audience. Based on the footage and the photos, these events are well-attended by both parents and their children, with more performances advertised (and, in the case of one upcoming event in London, sold out). These scenes, according to CabaBabaRave, are “family friendly.” One photo shows a nearly naked drag queen holding a little girl.

The upcoming event is advertised thusly: “CABABABARAVE is an exciting new event for parents and their babies! A little slice of afternoon delight that provides show-stopping cabaret interspersed with captivating baby sensory moments … ending in a RAVE.” The hosts of that event are described as “two performers turned mums who were constantly looking to be entertained whilst holding a baby in one hand and a pint in the other…There’s only so many times you can listen to the f***ing Wheels on the Bus. We wanted to give parents the experience of a ‘big London night out’.. cabaret, drinks and dancing …but one you can bring your baby to and still be home for bedtime.”

Predictably, as photos and videos of their sexual events for children began to go viral, the organization promptly made its social media pages private. In short order, those pointing out that nearly nude adults are engaging in sexually charged performances for children will be accused of “harassment,” and the mainstream media will hasten to put out op-eds claiming that the people who object to this kind of grooming are the real problem. And when that happens, remember that you are being gaslit. Sexualization is the point. Grooming is the point. “Drag pedagogy” was planned. You are not crazy, and you should not be silent.

