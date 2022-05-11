Firebombing, threats, intimidation: The vile face of pro-abortion America

The pro-life movement is arrayed against a truly evil ideology, and we should not forget it.

(LifeSiteNews) — We are now facing Schrodinger’s Roe: we do not yet know if Roe v. Wade is alive or dead. But what we do know, courtesy of the Politico leak, is how supporters of the Sexual Revolution’s bloody sacrament will respond. Abortion activists are going to war for the right to kill, and the mask has slipped.

Wisconsin Family Action’s office was attacked with Molotov cocktails on Mother’s Day, with the arsonists spray-painting “If abortion isn’t safe then you aren’t either” on the wall. On Sunday, abortion protestors picketed churches; some churches, including buildings in Colorado and Houston, had pro-abortion graffiti sprayed across their doors. St. James Cathedral in Seattle was targeted; activists dressed up as characters from the Handmaid’s Tale were removed from a Catholic Church in LA.

The firebombing was allegedly perpetrated by a radical pro-abortion group called Jane’s Revenge, which warned that more attacks are coming: “Wisconsin is the first flashpoint, but we are all over the US, and we will issue no further warnings.” According to European reporter Robert Evans of Bellingcat, Jane’s Revenge is “issuing a 30-day ultimatum for all anti-choice organizations and fake clinics [crisis pregnancy centers] to disband. They claim to have the ability to reach multiple states and repeat that the attack in Wisconsin was just a “warning.” They conclude by noting they are made up of several organizations: “We are in your city. We are in every city. Your repression only strengthens our accomplice-ship [sic] and resolve.”

These threats give the protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices a particularly dangerous feel. Abortion supporters have gathered outside Justice Samuel Alito’s Virginia home, seething with anger; Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh also had protesters outside their homes in Maryland. A bipartisan bill put forward by Senator Chris Coons and Senator John Cornyn to provide security details for the justices and their families will likely be heading for Joe Biden’s desk soon. Justice Clarence Thomas has said that the justices “will not be bullied.”

To witness this collective surge of rage and hysteria is to realize, once again, that for nearly fifty years a certain kind of society has been purchased with the blood of the unborn. As Matthew Walther noted in the New York Times, overturning Roe will disrupt much more than the abortion industry. Not only lifestyles, but swathes of the economy are made possible by the abortion industry. The possibility that all of this might go away is provoking people already ideologically committed to the idea that violence can be justified in some circumstances, and the summer of BLM/Antifa showed us that when their rage is fired and their ideological fervor burns, American cities can be set alight.

Pro-abortion America is showing us who they are. One example stands out—a short panel discussion on the Roe leak that aired on MSNBC. For some reason, alleged comedienne Laurie Kilmartin was asked for her thoughts—and she gave them. “I would like to find out who the leaker is so I can make sweet love to that person because that person is a hero to me,” she said as the host and guests laughed. “If the leaker is a Republican and if I get pregnant during our lovemaking, I will joyfully abort our fetus and let them know.”

That is the vile face of pro-abortion America. The pro-life movement is arrayed against a truly evil ideology, and we should not forget it. I suspect we will be reminded of that much more in the days to come.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

