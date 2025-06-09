Olympian Simone Biles used to oppose men in female sports, so why is she attacking Riley Gaines?

In 2017, Biles said it was a 'good thing' that men 'don't compete against girls or he'd take all the gold medals!' Now, she's singing a different tune.

(LifeSiteNews) — In a viral exchange, former Olympic athlete Simone Biles — who has collected 41 medals across a range of major competitions, including 7 Olympic gold medals, two silver, and two bronze — took aim at swimmer Riley Gaines for her crusade to keep males out of female sports.

On June 6, Riley Gaines published a post on X about a trans-identifying male player, pitcher Marissa Rothenberger, who helped his high school team win Minnesota’s Class AAAA state title recently:

Comments off lol To be expected when your star player is a boy https://t.co/2qY2onUhNW — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 6, 2025

Biles promptly responded:

@Riley_Gaines_ You’re truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser. You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports. Maybe a transgender… https://t.co/pjpzuZ0AlO — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) June 6, 2025

“You’re truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race,” Biles wrote. “Straight up sore loser. You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports. Maybe a transgender category IN ALL sports!! But instead… You bully them… One things for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!”

The exchange went viral. Biles’ statement received 30,000 reposts and was viewed 49.8 million times.

Gaines issued a response which was reposted 10,000 times and received over five million views. She said: “this is actually so disappointing. It’s not my job or the job of any woman to figure out how to include men in our spaces. You can uplift men stealing championships in women’s sports with YOUR platform. Men don’t belong in women’s sports.”

This is actually so disappointing. It’s not my job or the job of any woman to figure out how to include men in our spaces. You can uplift men stealing championships in women’s sports with YOUR platform. Men don’t belong in women’s sports and I say that with my full chest. — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 6, 2025



In another post, Biles took a shot directly at Gaines’ physical appearance, writing: “bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male.”

Detransitioner Chloe Cole responded to Biles’ post, stating: “Tearing down other women just to please men and their fetish isn’t as progressive as you think. Your backwards stereotyping and bullying isn’t only disgusting, it’s also just wrong.”

In another post, Gaines wrote: “And the subtle hint at ‘body-shaming’ ???? Plzzzz I’m 5’5.”

The Daily Wire’s Megan Basham also weighed in: “She’s making fun of Riley Gaines for supposedly having a ‘masculine body.’ Think about that for a second. She’s literally mocking someone for looking like a man while supposedly arguing for the rights of men who want to dress up like women and steal their victories.”

READ: High school female athlete stands in protest atop podium after taking second to male

The public feud between the two female athletes took another twist when previous social media posts Biles made resurfaced.

In 2017, she commented on the 2017 World Artistic Championships in Canada, writing on X: “good thing guys don’t compete against girls or he’d take all the gold medals !!”

Gaines shared the post: “Oop don’t you hate it when your past self completely undermines your current nonsensical argument? How has 2025 Simone reconciled with the fact 2017 Simone was a ‘truly sick bully’ by her own standard?”

Oop don’t you hate it when your past self completely undermines your current nonsensical argument? How has 2025 Simone reconciled with the fact 2017 Simone was a ‘truly sick bully’ by her own standard? https://t.co/aQjKuNSmMh — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 8, 2025

Biles’ statements promptly attracted mainstream media coverage, including a fawning editorial from USA Today, which gushed that “Simone Biles is the GOAT in every sense of the word” and claimed that her stance (the 2025 stance, not the 2017 stance) is evidence of “her greatness.”

Why did Biles decide to break her silence on the issue of trans-identifying males in female sports and insultingly target Gaines, especially when her position appears to have changed over the past number of years? Possibly to weigh in on the ongoing debate at the Olympics, where officials are still trying to decide the best approach to gender insanity. Athletics associations everywhere are being forced to determine whether or not they will allow their sports and events to be defined by transgender ideology, or biological reality.

Biles has chosen her side. It will be interesting to find out why.

