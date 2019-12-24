John-Henry Westen

From the desk of the editor.

Featured Image

Blogs Tue Dec 24, 2019 - 11:16 am EST

On behalf of our whole staff, we wish you and your family a happy and Holy Christmas!

John-Henry Westen John-Henry Westen Follow John-Henry

  christmas, christmas reflection, jesus christ, merry christmas, the john-henry westen show

December 24, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) — On behalf of our whole staff of over 30 people spread all over the world I wanted to wish you and your family a happy and Holy Christmas.

At Lifesite we were blessed with a Christmas gift of being able to reach over 100 Million page views in 2019! That’s sharing the Good News of the Savior born today 100 million times in just one year!

Christmas is such a holy time, a time to celebrate the birth of the Messiah into the world. To kneel with the shepherds at the sight of the new-born babe and adore him in a manger wrapped in swaddling clothes recognizing Him as God and our King our Lord and Saviour despite His weak and frail appearance. We look to His Holy Mother as She cradles Him in a love beyond all telling and take Her example in giving our all to Christ whatever the cost.

For LifeSiteNews this is John-Henry Westen. Have a very merry Christmas!

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as SpotifySoundcloud, and Pippa. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the Pippa.io webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

LAST CALL! Can you donate just $5?

You depend on our news reporting. We depend on you. Make an impact today.

Share this article

John-Henry Westen

Follow John-Henry...

Follow on Facebook Follow on Twitter Personal Website

John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada.

He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference.  

He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization.  He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party.  

John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.