On behalf of our whole staff, we wish you and your family a happy and Holy Christmas!

December 24, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) — On behalf of our whole staff of over 30 people spread all over the world I wanted to wish you and your family a happy and Holy Christmas.

At Lifesite we were blessed with a Christmas gift of being able to reach over 100 Million page views in 2019! That’s sharing the Good News of the Savior born today 100 million times in just one year!

Christmas is such a holy time, a time to celebrate the birth of the Messiah into the world. To kneel with the shepherds at the sight of the new-born babe and adore him in a manger wrapped in swaddling clothes recognizing Him as God and our King our Lord and Saviour despite His weak and frail appearance. We look to His Holy Mother as She cradles Him in a love beyond all telling and take Her example in giving our all to Christ whatever the cost.

For LifeSiteNews this is John-Henry Westen. Have a very merry Christmas!

