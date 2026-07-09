Only 15% left to complete our Summer Campaign

Our Summer Campaign has exceeded $638,000 thanks to readers like you. Now we're asking for one last push to help secure the future of our mission.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear friends,

Our Summer Campaign has raised a wonderful $638,360.

This is 85 percent of our target for the campaign.

Each one of these gifts can now be put to work carrying out LifeSiteNews’ mission.

Thanks to the funds raised we can:

Defend life : our precious unborn babies are being killed by abortion, and innocent infants like Preston Davey are being abused and murdered, they urgently need our help.

: our precious unborn babies are being killed by abortion, and innocent infants like Preston Davey are being abused and murdered, they urgently need our help. Defend the faith : the Catholic Church, the spotless Bride of Christ, is under attack like never before from enemies in the Vatican who want to build a new “Synodal Church” without doctrine or discipline.

: the Catholic Church, the spotless Bride of Christ, is under attack like never before from enemies in the Vatican who want to build a new “Synodal Church” without doctrine or discipline. Defend the family : children need to be brought up with their father and mother in a loving home, but liberals are determined to destroy the institution on which our societies are built.

: children need to be brought up with their father and mother in a loving home, but liberals are determined to destroy the institution on which our societies are built. Defend freedom: globalist institutions want to subject us to a new world order in which we and our children are regarded as nothing more than economic units.

The battle for life, faith, family, and freedom will not be over in one quarter.

But with your support it will one day end in victory for life, love, and truth.

If you didn’t get a chance to support our Summer Campaign, you can still help us reach 100 percent of our goal.

DONATE

Yours with deepest gratitude in Christ our King,

John-Henry Westen

CEO & Editor-in-Chief

LifeSiteNews & Sign of the Cross Media



P.S. Falling short of our campaign goal means we need to be more cautious about our expansion plans.

If we meet our target, LifeSiteNews can grow faster and do even more to protect life, faith, family, and freedom in the months ahead.

If you want to see love and truth prevail in our world, please support LifeSiteNews today.

DONATE

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and CEO of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

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