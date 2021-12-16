New stats show only 18% of American homes are married families with kids

PETITION UPDATE (8/28/21) -

Thanks be to God, Cardinal Burke is now on the mend and recovering in hospital. After his harrowing medical emergency during which he was intubated and placed on a ventilator in the ICU, His Eminence has thanked everyone for their prayers and asked to be allowed to make his full recovery in peace.

Raymond Cardinal Burke has been on the frontlines of defending life, family, freedom and tradition for decades. He is literally a pillar of the Faith, unafraid and unapologetic in his stance supporting Catholic orthodoxy.

Very unfortunately Cardinal Burke has been striken with a severe COVID infection, and the cardinal’s condition is rapidly deteriorating as he has developed severe pneumonia and is not responding to treatment.

Cardinal Burke was admitted to the hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19 last week. In a tweet he posted on his twitter account, the 73-year-old cardinal asked the faithful to pray for him and invited them to trust in Divine Providence.

This is typical of the Cardinal's serene reliance on God.

But, on matters of life, family, freedom and tradition, Cardinal Burke has been anything but serene. He has, rather, been a lion in defense of the perennial teachings of the Catholic Church.

A stalwart in the defense of the sanctity of human life and the natural family, Cardinal Burke served at the Vatican for 6 years, after he was called there by Pope Benedict, heading up the highest court of the Catholic Church, the Apostolic Signatura.

In 2016, the cardinal was one of four cardinals who issued a letter of concerns, or “Dubia,” regarding Pope Francis' encyclical Amoris Laetitia. Amoris Laetitia seemed to allow communion for adulterous couples, which raised many questions concerning Christ’s doctrine on marriage and the concept of mortal sin.

And, more recently, he has criticised Pope Francis' new motu proprio Traditionis Custodes which effectively reverses Pope Benedict’s 2007 motu proprio Summorum Pontificum by imposing drastic limitations on the celebration of the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) according to the 1962 Roman Missal.

