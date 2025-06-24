Only 3 days left and we’re 63% short!

From abortion to digital tyranny, evil is on the march. Stand with LifeSite in the global war for life, faith, and freedom while there’s still time.

(LifeSiteNews) Dear friends,

With just three days left of our Summer Campaign, we are critically short of what we need to continue our mission.

Fighting the anti-life, anti-family agenda is only possible if you stand with us in battle.

We are in a battle that spans every nation, every home, and every soul. The stakes have never been higher – and neither has the cost of silence.

Everywhere you look, a Christian defense of life, faith, family, and freedom is needed:

Millions of human beings continue to die by abortion and IVF.

Pride Month is still pushed on impressionable minds.

Governments are accelerating their digital surveillance programs.

Globalists are weaponizing climate and health “emergencies” to seize power.

The Middle East remains a tinderbox where Christians are persecuted, and injustice abounds.

LifeSiteNews is standing directly in the way of those who have forgotten Christ’s call to defend the least of His brothers and sisters.

And that’s why they’re targeting us with everything they’ve got – censorship, demonetization, and blacklisting.

We are not funded by billionaires or church organizations. We rely entirely on you.

Your gift today means we can continue to:

Expose the lies of global elites and corrupt regimes.

Amplify pro-life victories the mainstream media ignores.

Support courageous whistleblowers and truth-tellers.

Reach millions with bold, Christ-inspired journalism.

Your gift today says: No more silence. No more lies. I stand with the truth.

LifeSite friends, you are part of a global mission. We are not powerless. We are not few. And with God’s help, we are not backing down.

They may have their propaganda, but we have the truth.

And the truth always wins.

Your donation today is an act of defiance against tyranny. And it’s an investment in a future where life is cherished, families are honored, and Christ is King.

In Christ,

John-Henry Westen & Steve Jalsevac

Co-Founders

LifeSiteNews.com

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

