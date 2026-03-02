Only 8% of the world’s babies will be born in the West this year

North America will see just 3% of global births in 2026, Europe 5%. Cultural collapse coupled with immigration pressures are pushing the West toward suicidal self-replacement.

(LifeSiteNews) — If demographics is destiny – and there is good reason to believe that it is – the future does not belong to the West. According to new research, in 2026, only 8 percent of global births will be in Europe, North America, or Oceania (Australia, New Zealand, and a handful of smaller countries).

Conversely, 85 percent of babies this year will be born in Africa and Asia. According to U.N. numbers, 49 percent of the world’s babies will be born in Asia, 36 percent in Africa, and 7 percent in Latin America and the Caribbean. North America will see only 3 percent of the world’s babies born in 2026; Europe, 5 percent; Oceania, less than 1 percent.

“Asia is expected to see about 64.9 million births in 2026, accounting for roughly 49% of all births worldwide,” The Visual Capitalist noted last month. “Despite declining fertility rates in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, Asia’s sheer population size keeps it at the center of global demographics.”

North America is set to see a mere 4 million births: Europe, 5 million. Africa is projected to see over 47 million births despite decades of Western neo-colonialist efforts to bring the African birthrate down with the promotion of contraceptives and abortion.

READ: US births declined in 2025 after 2024 bump: new CDC data

The collapse of the birthrate in the West is already having catastrophic effects. Nationalists attempting to seize back control of their country from the elites frequently talk about the “Great Replacement” – the replacement of the indigenous populations of Europe by migrants and immigrants from other countries. The fact that these newcomers are often Muslim leads to predictable (yet somehow unpredicted) problems.

But this “Great Replacement” is, in many ways, the predictable result of the West’s deliberate destruction and subsequent abandonment of the traditional family structure post-Sexual Revolution. It is not the migrants who stopped English and French families from having children. It is not the immigrants who drove the Dutch and the Belgians from their churches. The Western patrimony was not stolen; it was abandoned.

“Put bluntly: The people on whom modernity depends are failing to reproduce themselves, which means that modernity itself is failing to reproduce itself,” Louise Perry wrote recently. “Most voters have no idea that this is happening. Nor do most politicians. But it is happening nonetheless, and we are experiencing its early ­stages in the form of diverse political crises across the modern world.”

What does this mean? It means that the crises we are seeing – over mass migration, Islamization, euthanasia, the collapse of living standards – are going to get worse. “Modernity may be inherently self-limiting, not because of its destructive effects on the natural world, but because it eventually trips a self-destruct trigger,” Perry notes. “If modern people will not reproduce themselves, then modernity cannot last. One way or another, we’re going to return to a much older way of living.”

READ: The surrogacy industry is replacing mothers with ‘gestational carriers’

It is true that this problem has become a vicious cycle. There is evidence that as mass migration increases, it suppresses the native birthrate as people become less willing to bring children into neighborhoods and cities that are increasingly unrecognizable. But the abortion rates in the West – particularly in the U.K. – are evidence not of invasion, but of a collective civilizational suicide-by-infanticide. Many more babies are conceived than born.

If we want to understand the source of today’s great crises, we must look to ourselves. And the grim truth is that if we are killing our young and our old, our civilization does not deserve to survive.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

Share









