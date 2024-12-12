OnlyFans pornography is degrading an entire generation of young men and women

A video clip showing an OnlyFans pornographer breaking down in tears after sleeping with 100 men in a single day for a documentary highlights the fallout of a society completely addicted to sexual perversion.

(LifeSiteNews) — When OnlyFans pornographer Lily Phillips came out of the bedroom at the London Airbnb to tell documentary filmmaker Joshua Pieters that she had slept with 100 men in a single day, she broke down in tears. That, Pieters says, is one reaction he was not expecting.

“I certainly didn’t expect to see Lily so upset at the end of it all,” Pieters said. “I thought perhaps in years to come she might look back on this day in sadness, but not so instantly afterwards.”

Phillips, who is self-employed as an OnlyFans “creator,” was the subject of Pieters’ documentary I Slept With 100 Men in One Day. Phillips had insisted the shoot would be fun, but by the end of the day, she looked utterly devastated. “It’s not for the weak girls, if I’m honest; it was hard,” she admitted. As Lois McLatchie Miller, spokeswoman for ADF International, observed: “She’s responsible for her own behaviour in this sick stunt. It’s also clear that OF have turned women into plastic dolls – and the ‘models’ themselves have bought this heartbreaking lie.”

READ: Shocking evidence shows how pornography is poisoning souls around the world

Miller is right. The majority of Westerners consume pornography regularly; in mid-2020, Pornhub was getting 4.5 trillion clicks monthly, exceeding the traffic of Google and Facebook combined. Much of that content features the abuse of women.

One consequence of nations filled with porn addicts is that the content becomes more and more extreme as users crave new material. The porn industry drives porn addiction; but it is a feedback loop, as porn addicts also drive the porn industry with their need for increasingly perverse material to feed their addiction:

Experiencing new things triggers dopamine, making us feel good. Porn provides a never-ending supply of novelty. Novelty is strongly associated with overconsumption – “extra excitement” activities strengthen brain circuits, urging repeated use. Over time, the brain learns that porn is a reliable way to encounter novel images and seek good feelings. Each new stimulus gives an incentive to explore more. This rush creates anticipation of a reward, and the addiction cycle is born. Dr. Emrah Düzel, from the Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience at UCL says: “When we see something new, we see it has a potential for rewarding us in some way. This potential that lies in new things motivates us to explore our environment for rewards. The brain learns that the stimulus, once familiar, has no reward associated with it and so it loses its potential. For this reason, only completely new objects activate the midbrain area and increase our levels of dopamine.” Pornography supplies endless novelty.

Some lauded the creation of OnlyFans as a step closer to eliminating abuse in the porn industry. OnlyFans is a subscriber-based platform which allows young women to prostitute themselves online and cuts out the industry executives and the porn sets, allowing performers to sell their “work” directly to a subscriber base. They are essentially self-employed and direct financial beneficiaries of their work, and the platform is wildly popular. OnlyFans has 305 million fans and 4.1 million accounts: in 2023, the number of user accounts increased by 28 percent and the number of creator accounts increased by 29 percent.

But in an entirely pornified society, OnlyFans creators are now voluntarily enslaving themselves to a voracious audience of addicts who constantly crave new and more extreme content. If they want to keep their customers, creators must respond to demand. The demands, as with more traditional porn sites, are increasingly dark and usually degrading.

Pornography is the celebration of the destruction of the feminine; thus, millions of people will arouse themselves to the sight of a pretty 23-year-old being taken by over 100 men. She will sob afterwards but insist that it is worth it. Her viewers, their lust stoked by her degradation, very much agree.

READ: Former Disney animator sentenced to 25 years for sex trafficking, child pornography

Already, Phillips is suggesting she might push the envelope further – 1,000 men in a single day. That is the way porn works. No matter how degrading, abusive, or psychologically damaging it gets, the audience is only briefly satiated – and then they want more. As Miller observed: “The saddest part is that she doesn’t yet realise the inhuman product that she has become.” Indeed.

I have interviewed many former porn performers, and what Phillips may not yet understand is that nothing she does will ever be enough for the flesh-consumers she serves – and that, eventually, she will reach her breaking point.

Phillips is responsible for her own degradation. So are we. Our pornified culture gluts itself on the flesh of young women who are discarded when they are too broken to continue. We should not tolerate this mutual degradation. We should ban pornography.

