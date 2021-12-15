Blogs

Ontario Catholic hospital invokes Pope Francis to deny Catholic nurse religious exemption for COVID jab

Agnes Sibiga raised moral objections to the vaccine mandate but was denied a religious exemption by the hospital administration, who cited Pope Francis.
Featured Image

John-Henry
Westen
John-Henry Westen
Comments 

(LifeSiteNews) – A nurse was suspended without pay by a Catholic hospital for not submitting to the abortion-tainted COVID jab. Agnes Sibiga raised moral objections to the vaccine mandate but was denied religious exemption by the hospital administration who cited Pope Francis.

I spoke with Sibiga about her stance for freedom and the right to conscience, even if it meant losing her job. She told me how she was convinced not to take the injection “from the beginning” even before it was made mandatory by the hospital.

What’s even worse is that the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of this so-called Catholic hospital based the mandate and refusal of religious exemptions on the fact that Pope Francis took the jab so all of us should too.

“The biggest argument was that Pope Francis was in a way promoting it, and saying that it’s okay for us to take it,” Sibiga said.

But what about the letter from the Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith, which, though it grants moral liceity to the abortion-tainted injections and was contended by Bishop Athanasius Schneider and other faithful clergy, spoke out against mandates?

Sibiga encouraged every Catholic “to be true to themselves” and their faith, and not accept this immoral so-called vaccine and the immoral mandates for them.

I encourage everyone to contact the administration at St. Francis Memorial Hospital and communicate respectfully your views on this issue.

Contact information:
Gregory J. McLeod
Chief Operating Officer
St. Francis Memorial Hospital
Rainbow Valley Community Health Centre
Phone: (613) 756-3044 X231
Fax: (613) 756-0106
[email protected]

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as SpotifySoundcloud, and Acast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the Acast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

Featured Image

John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada.

He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference.

He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization.  He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party.

John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Comments

Commenting Guidelines

LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.

LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.

Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).

LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.

Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.