Ontario elementary schools are hiding children’s participation in LGBT clubs

Juno News reports that 'Simcoe County elementary school teachers are being trained to keep parents in the dark about students’ participation in Gender and Sexuality Alliance Clubs.'

(LifeSiteNews) — In a bombshell report published on January 4, Juno News reported that “Simcoe County elementary school teachers are being trained to keep parents in the dark about students’ participation in Gender and Sexuality Alliance Clubs.” The 2024/2025 professional development training materials explicitly warn teachers to ensure that “parents are never told who is attending, even if they ask to know.”

The training manual lays out the steps to creating a Gender and Sexuality Alliance Club (GSA). The first step is to simply “inform the admin” that a GSA is being created at the school, and to “reiterate how important it is for 2SLGBTQIA+ students to have a space place at school.” It emphasizes: “You are NOT asking permission” (emphasis theirs). Families can be informed that a GSA is being formed through a school newsletter.

Following that, the training manual advises getting school council members “onside so that they can explain to other parents,” and then choosing a “safe” space, noting that a “central location such as a library with windows is NOT a good idea.” Step 5 advises presenting to each class, at least in Grades 6 through 8, on why GSAs are important, and inviting students to join. The students should be assured of total secrecy:

Parents are never told who is attending, even if they ask to know. Hold your first meeting and establish the norms for the group such as confidentiality and what is said in the meeting stays in the meeting.

As Juno News noted: “The documents imply that safety can only be guaranteed in school spaces, but not at home.” LGBT activist teachers and staff can thus gain access to the children of the school by recruiting them directly in the classroom, telling them that GSAs are important, and then assuring them that their parents will not be told of their membership, attendance, or of anything they say during the meetings, which should be held in windowless rooms. The implications are clear: Parents are a possible threat.

Juno News noted that a training titled “A 2SLGBTQIA+ Classroom”—that is, all of them—includes a pronoun guide.

The guide lists pronouns like “Ey/Em/Eirs,” “Zi/Hi/Hirs,” and “Xe/Xem/Xirs,” and warns teachers: “Avoid asking ‘What are your preferred pronouns?’ as this phrase suggests that pronoun usage is optional.” The Simcoe County school board clearly doesn’t think that they are—and it is worth emphasizing here once again that this guidance is for elementary school teachers.

The secrecy surrounding these policies extends to the training material itself. Juno News noted that the materials “carry an unusual disclaimer: the content is ‘proprietary and confidential,’ circulation outside the board is ‘not permitted,’ and sharing may result in legal action,’” with users being required to “obtain permission from the creator” before distributing the materials. The Simcoe board did not respond to Juno News’ request for comment.

The consequences of these secretive policies can be devastating. In 2024, the National Post revealed that it is standard policy in schools across Canada to hide the “gender identity” of children from their parents, even facilitating “transition” without telling them. NP interviewed ten families for the report, and noted:

In half of the families, the transition happened in secret, without their knowledge or consent. All the parents said they faced major obstacles with school board policies that kept them out of the private lives of their minor children. In Ontario, many school boards, including some of the province’s largest, require a minor’s consent before disclosing to parents and guardians when their child begins socially transitioning.

As NP put it: “Ontario parents say school policies are cutting them out of their children’s lives and tearing apart their families.” The report from Juno News emphasizes that this is still happening—and how.

