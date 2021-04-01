Ontario ignores effective COVID interventions, imposes still another province-wide ‘shutdown’

CONTACT YOUR MPP: Tell them to rethink the latest lockdown! Click to contact your MPP, now.

April 1, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who has caused mayhem and severe economic, social, and emotional stress on the province’s citizens as a result of misguided policies dictated by unelected health bureaucrats since the COVID-19 pandemic began, announced yet another province-wide “shutdown” – the third in a year – that will be start 12:01 a.m. Saturday, April 3 and last for at least four weeks.

Ford stated, “We are facing a serious situation and drastic measures are required to contain the rapid spread of the virus, especially the new variants of concern.”

He added, “We must try and prevent more people from getting infected and overwhelming our hospitals. Our vaccine rollout is steadily increasing, and I encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. That is our best protection against this deadly virus.”

Christians note that this announcement once again comes just on the eve of one the most important of all Christian days of worship, Easter Sunday. Some are seeing this as being more deliberate anti-Christian discrimination, given the substantial limits that have been put on Church gatherings over the past year, compared to the far greater access provided to stores and other facilities that have been deemed “essential services.” It is astoundingly insensitive that the premier would not wait just two more days, until just after Easter, to implement his lockdown.

This is being implemented, says the province, because there are an alleged 2,557 confirmed “cases” as of today, which they claim is the most in a single day since January 22 and ICU physicians have been pressuring the government to close down the province because of their claims that hospitals will be overwhelmed unless drastic actions are taken to spread the spread of new COVID variants.

LifeSite has reported on physicians and medical scientists strongly advising that these new “variants” or mutations of the Wuhan coronavirus are no more dangerous than the original virus, but they do have a greater rate of infection that should easily be able to be treated with already “spectacularly” successful preventives and treatments using Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin, zinc, Vitamin D, and Vitamin C.

Ontario has been on the roller-coaster ride of these unprecedented, devastating and likely illegal medical restrictions on numerous rights and freedoms for the past year, under the direction of a premier who appears to be held hostage to uncreative health bureaucrats who refuse to consider any COVID health options other than lockdowns and waiting for mythical vaccines to return life to normal.

In a Rebel News video, a shamefully cowardly Ford, who was elected to run the province and to make all of the hard decisions for the greater benefit of its citizens, is shown shamelessly groveling to his chief medical officer and stating, “I am going to be very frank. There is no politician in this country who is going to disagree with their chief medical officer. They just aren't going to do it. They might as well throw a rope around their neck and jump off a bridge. They're done.”

Provincial and other medical officers have in fact widely varied in their tactics across the United States, Canada, and other nations, with some political leaders taking their election by the public so seriously as to ensure that they listen only to medical advisers who do not recommend policies that end up causing more illness, deaths, and more damage than the virus itself. That has not been the case in Ontario.

Ontario LifeSite readers are stunned that their premier has made zero use of the effective COVID strategies and medications reported from other jurisdictions that are having vastly greater success in limiting COVID infections and deaths without wrecking their economies and causing their citizens to live in constant near despair.

In the United States, the state of Florida has been fortunate to have a quick-learning governor who saw after one lockdown and mask mandate that such an approach did not help his citizens at all. Florida has recently been following a far more enlightened policy that has generally brought daily life back to normal without lockdowns, mask mandates, long-shuttered restaurants and churches, and numerous other travesties that only worsened everything in the state when those policies were implemented.

The CBC reports that the Ontario restrictions will include:

Prohibiting indoor organized public events and social gatherings, and limiting the capacity for outdoor gatherings to a five-person maximum — except for gatherings with members of the same household, or gatherings of members of one household and one other person who lives alone.

Limits on in-person shopping: a 50 percent capacity limit for supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, indoor farmers' markets, other stores that primarily sell food and pharmacies; and a 25 percent limit for all other retail including big box stores.

No personal care services.

No indoor and outdoor dining. Takeout, delivery and drive-thru options are allowed.

Prohibiting the use of facilities for indoor or outdoor sports and recreational fitness, with very limited exceptions.

The closure of day camps.

Limiting capacity at weddings, funerals, and religious services to 15 percent occupancy per room indoors, and to the number of people who can maintain two metres of physical distance outdoors. This does not include social gatherings associated with these services such as receptions, which are not permitted indoors and are limited to five people outdoors.

The Ministry of Health has based its directions to the premier on modeling that indicates the health system will allegedly not be able to endure the volume of sick patients if the province is not shut down. Spectacularly wrong modeling was most responsible for past devastating lockdowns. It was later discovered that the models contained serious errors that massively overestimated the infections and deaths what would occur if lockdowns were not done. What they predicted never came close to happening.

Regions and nations that have done best have been those that have instead listened to physicians who have had great success in preventing and treating COVID with the alternative, very safe, effective, and inexpensive medications. These medications have shown to prevent most hospitalizations, resulted in far fewer deaths, and are still proving to be superior to any of the current, extremely expensive, Big Pharma injections being given to millions in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

In November, prominent Canadian physician Dr. Roger Hodkinson expressed strong displeasure with the COVID measures undertaken in Canadian jurisdictions up to them.

LifeSite reported that in his November 13 speech at a public meeting in Alberta, Hodgkinson called it the “greatest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspecting public” that lockdowns and masks were being used in an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19:

“There is utterly unfounded public hysteria driven by the media and politicians. It’s outrageous. This is the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspecting public.” “There is absolutely nothing that can be done to contain this virus,” he said, adding, “This is not Ebola. It’s not SARS. It’s politics playing medicine and that’s a very dangerous game.” Hodkinson called using masks to prevent the spread of the virus “utterly useless,” noting that “there is no evidence base for their effectiveness whatsoever.” “We’re talking, of course, about an enormous number of businesses — ferocious, hardworking, entrepreneurial people who are seeing their dreams disappear. We’re talking about delayed cancer investigations and treatment. We’re talking about cancelled surgeries. We’re talking about suicides and drug addiction,” he added. “The consequence of all these measures is, and has been, absolutely catastrophic.” The doctor said that the position he now backs regarding COVID-19 aligns with the Great Barrington Declaration, signed by almost 50,000 medical practitioners and medical and public health scientists who have raised “grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies.”

In another article, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, one of the three drafters of the Great Barrington Declaration, stated:

In discussing the deadliness of COVID, we need to distinguish COVID cases from COVID infections. A lot of fear and confusion has resulted from failing to understand the difference. We have heard much this year about the “case fatality rate” of COVID. In early March, the case fatality rate in the U.S. was roughly three percent — nearly three out of every hundred people who were identified as “cases” of COVID in early March died from it. Compare that to today, when the fatality rate of COVID is known to be less than one-half of one percent. … the majority of people who are infected by COVID have very mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. These people weren’t identified in the early days, which resulted in a highly misleading fatality rate. And that is what drove public policy. Even worse, it continues to sow fear and panic, because the perception of too many people about COVID is frozen in the misleading data from March. There is a thousand-fold difference between the mortality rate in older people, 70 and up, and the mortality rate in children. In effect, what we’ve been doing is requiring young people to bear the burden of controlling a disease from which they face little to no risk. This is entirely backward from the right approach. The most compassionate approach that balances the risks and benefits of reaching herd immunity is to allow those who are at minimal risk of death to live their lives normally to build up immunity to the virus through natural infection while better protecting those who are at highest risk. We call this Focused Protection. Those who are not vulnerable should immediately be allowed to resume life as normal. Simple hygiene measures, such as hand washing and staying home when sick should be practiced by everyone to reduce the herd immunity threshold. Schools and universities should be open for in-person teaching. Extracurricular activities, such as sports, should be resumed. Young low-risk adults should work normally, rather than from home. Restaurants and other businesses should open. Arts, music, sports, and other cultural activities should resume. People who are more at risk may participate if they wish, while society as a whole enjoys the protection conferred upon the vulnerable by those who have built up herd immunity.

None of this has been happening in Ontario, whose health mandarins have completely disregarded the incredibly successful experiences and opinions of the many thousands of medical professionals, some of whom are among the best in the world, who signed the Great Barrington Declaration.

Given the massive economic, emotional, and other damage and likely thousands of deaths caused by the constantly ineffective and harmful Ontario policies, some consider those policies to now be of a criminal nature.

Dr. Ryan Cole, a clinical pathologist and owner of Ryan Diagnostics in Idaho, in a powerful video presentation presented in a recent LifeSite article, dramatically outlined the massive importance of basic immune system supplementation for avoiding COVID infection. We strongly recommend that Ontario citizens view this talk.

Dr. Cole convincingly noted that “ … we don't just have a viral pandemic, we have an international Vitamin D deficiency pandemic – i.e., 70 percent of the world is immune-suppressed.”

He continued, “Normal D levels decrease your COVID symptom severity risk for hospitalization by 90 percent. There have been a lot of placebo-controlled trials that show this all around the world. It is scientific fact, not just a correlation.”

Dr. Cole explained why Vitamin D deficiency is the biggest contributor to both Wuhan coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths: “Data shows what kills people. Cytokine storm. If you are in (Vitamin D) mid-level range, you will not die from COVID because you cannot get a cytokine storm.”

Cole noted that even Dr. Anthony Fauci has publicly stated that he takes 8,000 to 9,00o IU of Vitamin D, but that he also has not been advising the public to do the same and only talks about vaccines being the solution to the virus.

The Idaho pathologist emphasized, “The biggest lost public health message in this pandemic is Vitamin D. There is no such thing as ‘flu or cold season,’ only low Vitamin D season.”

This kind of very basic, crucial advice has never been given to the public by Ontario health bureaucrats.

Cole also strongly emphasized early treatments for COVID. He is very critical about the government relationship with the vaccine makers. He says the best medication is Ivermectin. It is on the world's most effective and safest drug lists.

In a Houston hospital, says Cole, a 90 percent reduction in COVID deaths resulted after it started to use Ivermectin as their standard treatment. Of the half-million deaths in the United States, 350,000 would have been saved if Ivermectin had been used. Wherever it has been given in the world, people are living a normal life. One hundred percent of world trials have shown it to be effective. Average effectiveness is 70 percent to 85 percent and it can cover ALL the variants of the virus, says Cole. Every person he has treated has been better in 24-48 hours.

Cole, like many credible physicians on which LifeSite has reported, was also very emphatic that masks, which Ontario has placed a heavy emphasis on, do nothing to prevent COVID infection!

Ontario citizens are urged to flood their provincial members of parliament with demands that the shutdown be immediately lifted as a repeatedly proven failed tactic that causes far more damage and likely costs more lives than the virus and its variants themselves. It should be demanded that the government instead introduce measures that are recommended in the Great Barrington Declaration, by the government of Florida, and by the thousands of physicians such as Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Kulvinder Gill of Brampton, Ontario, the thousands of physicians associated with America’s Frontline Doctors, and numerous others who are saving lives and totally ending fear of the coronavirus through the use of well-proven strategies and use of very effective and safe, already-available medications.

Beyond LifeSiteNews, there are other excellent resources that reveal vastly better and successful COVID strategies that make the repeated Ontario lockdown measures appear to be reckless attempts to kill a mosquito with explosive grenades that kill and maim.

