Ontario Premier Doug Ford is in for a rude awakening by declaring war on Canadian truckers

Doug Ford gifted Ontarians the prospect of some freedom with one hand, but then struck freedom-loving Ontarians in the gut with the other.

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) — Ontario Premier Doug Ford has declared a state of emergency in the Province of Ontario over the border blockade at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario. In doing so he has made it clear that he intends to wage political war against the Freedom Convoy and his electoral base.

On Friday morning, Ford held a press conference where he expressed his regime’s intent to lift vaccine apartheid certificate regulations “very soon,” but also decided to go after the truckers.

BREAKING: @fordnation “says very soon will remove all restrictions from businesses” and “vaccine passport system” #cndpoli — Evan Solomon (@EvanLSolomon) February 11, 2022

BREAKING: Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced a state-of-emergency for Ontario due to the protests in Ottawa and the blockades on the Canada/U.S. border. — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 11, 2022

While no official timeline has been given for the removal of so-called vaccine passports in Ontario, the prospect of them being lifted “very soon” is a welcome development. However, it seems as if the inner dictator in Doug Ford could not help but rear his ugly head.

He gifted Ontarians back the prospect of some freedom with one hand, but then struck freedom loving Ontarians in the gut with the other.

Premier Ford’s message to Freedom Convoy protesters: “We’ve heard you and it’s time to go.” Ford said he would back police in “doing whatever it takes to bring these occupations to an end.” MORE: https://t.co/DEN7zzSz9G pic.twitter.com/aQPR7ajW0V — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 11, 2022

How the state of emergency will work with regards to the removal of trucks from the border is unclear, although he said the cabinet will convene and “use legal authorities to urgently enact orders” and go after the truckers.

Punishment for not complying with the draconian measure could be severe, with a maximum fine of $100,000 and up to a year imprisonment.

Frightening prospects of incarcerated truckers aside, it is worth nothing that Ford threatened people with fines such as these and the threat of imprisonment throughout the COVID crisis. This was used as a deterrent against businesses and individuals who disobeyed harmful and ineffective COVID policies. It remains to be seen what will happen, and if the threats are just empty scare tactics.

BREAKING: Dictator Doug enacts a state of emergency, allowing for the arrest and imprisonment of Canadian protesters for up to 1 year in jail. He adds that dissidents can be fined $100,000 too. pic.twitter.com/MZjCy2xgqp — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) February 11, 2022

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson has also declared a state of emergency in view of the Freedom Convoy in front of Parliament, but almost nothing except for petty theft and mischief on behalf of the police has taken place.

This is the police stealing wood that the demonstrators use to keep themselves and their children warm.

The police are acting disgustingly, the day of reckoning is getting closer Justin Trudeau, you will answer for this. pic.twitter.com/SY4E87KPsP — [email protected] (@bruins_bb) February 11, 2022

The question remains: Why is Doug Ford doing this?

We understand by now that he is a petty thug when it comes to governing Ontario. When he was elected in 2018 to a majority government, leftist critics claimed that he was “Doug the Thug,” but we brushed it off as a typical smear campaign. To leftists, anyone who challenges woke orthodoxy or a politically correct narrative is seen as doing “violence” in some way.

This is why leftists love “emergencies.” Climate emergencies, health emergencies, etc. Leftism is a morally and intellectually bankrupt mentality — thus it requires fear to motivate people.

At any rate, we have seen virtually all of our “conservative” leaders become leftists since the advent of the COVID hysteria, as it seems they were all too willing to grab onto whatever emergency power mechanism in order to tighten their grip on the population. One would think that someone who was most concerned with power would at least be smart enough to recognize what is politically viable in a pursuit of endless influence over the people.

Leftist thuggery aside, Doug Ford was elected as a populist and a conservative. He was seen as something like “Donald Trump North.” He wasn’t perfect, but he at least made the leftists angry and had no issue courting the votes of Christians and common-sense people.

In a landslide, Ford and his team won the 2018 election, with many of the voters coming from the old-school and grassroots conservative segment of Ontario voters. In essence, many of the people who voted for him are the same people who support the truckers.

They are hardworking, family oriented, and freedom loving.

By declaring a veritable war on the freedom movement, Ford has declared war on his own base.

He has lost the Conservative media

The Toronto Sun is known to be the de facto conservative or right-leaning paper in Ontario, and it is read by millions. Like most rags it is at times filthy, but it is more likely to have a decent take on a political issue in that paper than virtually all the other Ontario-focused offerings.

Throughout the pandemic, the Ford-supporting authors there have done their best to square the round peg of Ford’s mindless COVID measures, but they have since turned on him.

Even Brian Lilley, who may as well be Ontario’s resident Ford apologist, is now criticizing the Ford regime narrative and calling for freedom. Lilley, as well as virtually all conservative journalists in the country have been at least fair and open to the Freedom Convoy.

But Doug the Thug is persisting in his stupid phraseology about the Ottawa freedom fighters, calling it an “occupation.”

The leftist media hates Doug Ford, and would probably criticize the man if he said “2+2=4” just to spite him, so it is unclear as to why the premier would alienate the only media that supports him.

In fact, just today, as Ford slammed the Freedom Convoy and declared a state of emergency, the leftist mainstream media came out with a hit piece castigating him for snowmobiling last weekend instead of working to get rid of the convoy.

Ontario’s Premier Doug Ford was spotted on a snowmobile trail in the Muskoka area as truck convoy protests escalated in both Ottawa and Toronto last weekend.https://t.co/8HFx82CTZO — CTV Toronto (@CTVToronto) February 11, 2022

In America, conservative media has been all-in with the Freedom Convoy. The most important political TV host in America, Tucker Carlson, called the movement “the single most successful human rights protest in a generation.”

WITNESSING HISTORY: @TuckerCarlson: ‘Freedom Convoy’ is a reminder to leaders that the working class can only be pushed so far before they push back. https://t.co/PoRkDDhtrs pic.twitter.com/hjNKxYSGF4 — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 11, 2022

Not that I want Ford to continue in his role as the COVID Czar of Ontario, but from a perspective of basic competency, whoever is advising him should be fired for being a complete moron.

He also lied about lockdowns

If it wasn’t enough to gaslight his base, condemn freedom-fighters, and be alienated by almost every media outlet, he also continues to peddle lies that people increasingly know are not true.

During his presser today he repeated the tired refrain that “lockdowns saved tens of thousands of lives.” Conservative politicians the world over have abandoned this rhetoric and are starting to somewhat recognize the ineffectiveness of lockdowns.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said in January that lockdowns caused “significant harm for no significant benefit.”

Johns Hopkins University — never seen as a right-wing institution — released a study showing that lockdowns did next to nothing to stop COVID mortality. However, lockdowns did exacerbate other health issues and cause immense harm to people.

Do not believe @fordnation. His harshest and longest lockdown in the world cost countless lives. But when he tells you that no doubt his draconian measures saved lives, remember that eight provinces & territories fared better than Ontario by way of C19 deaths. #onpoli #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/PxJGJWtCoJ — Roman Baber (@Roman_Baber) February 11, 2022

Ford is in for a reckoning this June

There is a provincial election scheduled for June in Ontario, and Ford is in for a rude awakening. Sadly, the other major parties would be just as bad as he was, but with his base lost and the media against him, the prospect of winning the people this time looks grim.

He said in his press conference that Canadians don’t settle things by protests, but instead “at the ballot box.”

Be careful what you say, Mr. Ford, you will soon be eating your words.

Kennedy Hall is an Ontario based journalist for LifeSiteNews. He is married with children and has a deep love for literature and political philosophy. He is the author of Terror of Demons: Reclaiming Traditional Catholic Masculinity, a non-fiction released by TAN books, and Lockdown with the Devil, a fiction released by Our Lady of Victory Press. He writes frequently for Crisis Magazine, Catholic Family News, and is on the editorial board at OnePeterFive.

Share











