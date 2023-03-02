Narrative shift? Ontario town lifts COVID vaccine mandate, admits it wasn’t scientific

Many of us might be curious why more politicians don’t admit the same thing Tessier admirably admitted, and explain why they simply ignored evidence.

WEST NIPISSING, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) –– I know what you are thinking – vaccine mandates are still a thing? In fairness to the community of West Nipissing, Ontario, the jab mandate for employees and volunteers was lifted in January, after a vote in late December.

Now, many vaccine mandates for all sorts of organizations have been lifted by this point, so it is not the lifting of a jab mandate that is newsworthy. Instead, what is fascinating is that the municipality admitted that the mandate was implemented despite knowing that vaccination was proven to not stop the spread of COVID-19.

Councilor Anne Tessier

West Nipissing, Sturgeon Falls

January 3rd, 2023

After the municipality announced the official end to their policy near the end of the January 3 meeting, Councillor Anne Tessier said that the “municipal Council was well aware” that vaccination did not stop the spread, which was the entire point of the policy.

“I believe that this policy was mistakenly adopted,” she said. She went on to say that the relevant data showing that vaccination would not stop the spread was submitted to the Council in January 2022, showing from Ontario data that there were “equally or more cases” of COVID infections per capita in the vaccinated population compared to the unvaccinated population.

Tessier called the policy “punitive” and said that it was unfortunate that it was adopted.

In a heartwarming display, she finished by saying: “With all my heart I extend my apologies to those who were affected negatively by this policy and I hope that as a municipality and a community, we can move forward.”

I would like to say “bravo” to Councillor Tessier and congratulate her on her statement, as it truly is a unique display of common sense and critical thinking by a Canadian politician.

I would also like to say “shame on you” to the media who ignored this revelation. Sure, it isn’t like this happened in New York or at the level of federal government, but the media spent more than two years twisting stories and misrepresenting data, and a considerable amount of resources combing through scientific journals in order to shame the population into compliance with COVID tyranny.

I have to assume that the media ignored this, which doesn’t surprise me, considering how they ignored reality for almost three years.

A striking display

What is striking about her statement is not simply that she admitted harm was caused – something Alberta Premiere Danielle Smith also acknowledged when she apologized to unvaccinated Albertans last fall – but the fact that her apology recognizes that not only did the government go too far, but that it was actually in possession of the knowledge necessary to make the correct decision, but made the wrong decision anyway.

How many other apologies could be made like Tessier’s?

The municipality of West Nipissing is not big, capping out at around 15 thousand residents. How much money are we willing to bet that larger cities had dozens or even hundreds of warnings from constituents that their insistence on mandates flew in the face of science?

Experts say the sun rises in the West

Personally, I wrote probably a half dozen articles in late 2021 and early 2022 showing with Ontario data that the vaccine passports and mandates had less basis in reality than when my children tell me they found Narnia in the backyard.

I remember arguing over text message with someone who was trying to tell me it was dangerous to be around unvaccinated Ontarians due to high hospitalization rates. I replied with data that showed that vaccinated Ontarians were being hospitalized at a higher rate than their unvaccinated counterparts. I was asked where I got such conspiratorial information, and I sent a link to the official government website. I was told that my data was irrelevant because we needed to follow the experts.

Living through COVID tyranny here in this province was like living through a maddening episode of the Twilight Zone.

You would think that data from your own government would inform how your own government would make decisions, you know, so that their actions would actually be in line with their own data.

Alas, we cannot expect our government to listen to itself when it makes policies for itself. Such is the state of political activity in Ontario these days.

I bet the majority of Ontarians would have started believing the sun rises in the West if experts told them it would stop the spread of COVID.

When the history books record this topsy-turvy era, it should be called the Era of Gaslighting.

Admission of stupidity

Many of us might be curious why more politicians don’t admit the same thing Tessier admitted, and explain why they simply ignored evidence.

I have a hunch as to why this is.

I don’t believe they acted in good faith or did what they thought was best for people, as it was clear early on that the policies were doing more harm than good. So I do not believe they are ashamed of harming people, as politicians harm people all the time.

No, I think they won’t admit it because they know deep down that they acted like unmitigated idiots. Most of these politicians are not overly moral people, but they are prideful, and a proud person does not like to admit he was stupid.

A video from early 2020 from the U.K. has resurfaced and it shows how a funeral director forced family members to stop consoling a weeping loved one during a funeral service because it broke social-distancing rules.

One of the reasons people will never admit they were wrong about COVID, is because it would be an admission of being completely stupid. https://t.co/NIIcGnN4Vg — Kennedy Hall (@kennedyhall) March 2, 2023

At the time, I remember seeing it and thinking how heartless it was. But now when I watch it, I am struck by how utterly stupid it was.

A room full of people wearing masks, sitting six feet apart, and people were so brainwashed that they believed consoling a loved one for a few minutes as she wept bitterly was going to put the population at risk?

Goodness, we should expect to find more functioning brain cells in someone who huffed gasoline for a decade.

People might retort and say, “Well, everyone was just scared, it isn’t their fault.”

I call foul on that reasoning.

Five minutes on the internet spent with an honest intention to find the right information made it very clear that the COVID narrative was a complete lie, and this was as true in March 2020 as it is in March 2023.

The real pandemic was a pandemic of stupidity.

