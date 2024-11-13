Open letter to President Trump: Enforce the Constitution and protect all unborn children

President Trump, killing babies in the womb is no more a state’s right than owning slaves. We encourage you to be a champion for all preborn babies by enforcing the highest law of our land – the United States Constitution.

(Pro-Life Wisconsin) — Dear President Trump,

Congratulations on becoming the 47th president of the United States of America! You have faced insurmountable odds, including attempts on your very life, and you have won a hard battle. May God bless you as you prepare to return to the White House next January.

But do not forget those who put you back into office, Mr. President. Pro-life voters turned to you to stave off a Harris presidency that would have brought abortion-on-demand up until birth into every corner of the United States; blue, red, and purple counties alike.

Mr. President, you were once a champion for all of the babies! You came out to the March for Life D.C. with strong words in support of every human life from conception.

“Together, we must protect, cherish, and defend the dignity and the sanctity of every human life.”

47th Annual March for Life, Washington, D.C., 1/24/2020

“Our Nation will continue to emphatically affirm the self-evident ideal that all children, born and unborn, are created in the image of God, are worthy of life, and deserve to be loved.”

National Down Syndrome Awareness Month Message, 10/1/2020

“Today, we focus our attention on the love and protection each person, born and unborn, deserves. […] Under my administration, we will always defend the right to life.”

45th Annual March for Life, Washington, D.C., 1/19/2018

Mr. President, do not shirk your duty to the American people, including the preborn, whose rights are being stripped away even now as individual states deprive them of the right to life that they are guaranteed in the Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution:

Preamble to the Declaration of Independence:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.

14th Amendment to the United States Constitution. Section 1, Right:

No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.

Mr. President, on your 2024 campaign trail, you did not speak of the preborn in terms of protection; rather you deflected, saying it was up to the states to decide on abortion. However, because abortion deprives a preborn human person of their fundamental right to life, you are saying that these smallest Americans can be deprived of the right to life by their states. May we remind you that this is the United States of America, where our inalienable rights are protected no matter which state we reside in.

President Trump, killing babies in the womb is no more a state’s right than owning slaves. The issue of life is already covered in the 14th Amendment. We encourage you to protect preborn babies by enforcing the highest law of our land – the United States Constitution!

Mr. President, we need your strong leadership! The babies need your protection. As the leader of the free world, we look to you to keep the spotlight on the issue of LIFE at the federal level. If any member of our society is being oppressed by the states, it is the duty of the president to work to end that injustice.

In the four years to come, we are hopeful that you will once again take up this mantle of justice for the preborn. For our part, we will continue to advocate for these least ones, not just at the state level, but at the federal level as well.

May God bless you, and may God bless America!

Dan Miller, State Director, Pro-Life Wisconsin

Republished with permission from Pro-Life Wisconsin.

