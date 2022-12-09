Ottawa City Council motion to condemn LGBT ‘hate’ is full of delusions

Councillor Ariel Troster alleges that since the Freedom Convoy came to the capital, 'homophobic and anti-trans hate is on the rise in Ottawa.'

(LifeSiteNews) – The Ottawa City Council unanimously passed a motion put forward by Councillor Ariel Troster to condemn “LGBTQ+ hate” on Wednesday. Troster, who states on her website that she “has been involved in in LGBTQ+ activism for more than 20 years,” alleges that since the Freedom Convoy came to the capital, “homophobic and anti-trans hate is on the rise in Ottawa. I saw it directed at me when I was campaigning…ever since the convoy came to Ottawa, I have never seen such horrendous hate directed at all sorts of people in public but specifically homophobia and transphobia.”

Troster then stated that the LGBT community could not “be bullied into silence by the vocal minority,” and the mentioned the recent shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado—but didn’t mention that the shooter identifies as non-binary. Even worse, Troster said, is protests of “a family-friendly drag queen story hour” in Ottawa and other expressions of disagreement with the LGBT agenda. “Our communities really need to see our elected officials stand up against rising hatred and commit to taking action,” she said.

The layers of delusion here are extraordinary. The idea that the Freedom Convoy—which I covered in person—had anything at all to do with LGBT issues is genuinely laughable. The convoy was about protesting vaccine mandates and discriminatory government policies, and it is strange that Troster appears to want to make it about something else. Perhaps she believes that because she identifies as LGBT, merely disagreeing with her on vaccination is, in fact, homophobia.

— Article continues below Petition — Stand with Christian daycare worker fired for refusing to indoctrinate kids with LGBT agenda Show Petition Text 7540 have signed the petition. Let's get to 9000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition A large childcare chain in the United States just fired a faithful Christian caretaker for refusing to read LGBT propaganda to children. As reported on LifeSiteNews, Bright Horizons Children’s Center in California terminated the contract of Nelli Parisenkova for not reading LGBT-themed books to children as young as 1 year-old. Parisenkova, a devout Christian who worked for the company for four years, requested to not read the books because they violated her deeply held religious beliefs. Instead of tolerating Nelli’s Christian faith, Bright Horizons demanded she 'celebrate diversity' or leave. After refusing to comply with this unjust ultimatum, Parisenkova’s boss expelled her from the building, which forced her to walk 20 minutes in 96-degree heat to the bus stop where she had to wait another 45 minutes. Parisenkova is now suing Bright Horizons Children’s Center for violating her religious freedom, and she needs your help to raise public awareness about this assault on her human rights. Sign this petition today to tell Nelli Parisenkova that you stand with her and her Christian faith against the LGBT agenda being pushed by Bright Horizon’s Children’s Center. Bright Horizons thinks it can bully devout Christians like Nelli into submitting to their leftist ideology. Do not let them get away with it! We all must take a stand to ensure these attacks on our shared Christian faith come to an end. Here are the plain and simple facts: No child should be brainwashed to believe that marriage is between two men or two women.

No child should be told that boys can become girls, or that girls can become boys.

No child should be indoctrinated with the erroneous belief there are more than two genders, or that people can choose their gender identity. This is not education. This is propaganda. Nelli Parisenkova was RIGHT to protect children from LGBT indoctrination and she was RIGHT to invoke her Christian faith in doing so. SIGN THIS PETITION NOW to tell her she is not alone in this fight! MORE INFORMATION: Daycare center fired employee for refusing to read LGBT propaganda to toddlers: lawsuit Christian woman fired for resisting LGBT agenda takes on Corporate America: Monday, October 24 Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

It is equally delusional for anyone to look at the near total hold the LGBT movement has on our culture and claim that they are being “bullied into silence.” An entire month of the year is dedicated to celebrating their lifestyles, with politicians being expected to show up and applaud. Nearly every major corporation waves the rainbow flag during June and beyond. The prime minister attends Pride events and drag queen shows. Schools teach their ideology as if it were fact. And if you want to see horrendous hate, direct your eyes instead towards the LGBT protestors who screamed obscenities at a feminist speaker at the Toronto Public library—that is vitriol.

But Troster’s motion included an entire laundry list of complaints. She references “anti-trans materials including stickers and posters…found throughout Ottawa”; “anti-trans protests…including significant incidents outside Nepean High School in 2021 and most recently in Renfrew, advocating against gender affirming healthcare and access to gendered washrooms”; “Ottawa-based Shopify and other businesses [continuing] to profit through a business relationship with Libs of Tiktok”; and that’s for starters. Her fellow councillors rushed to affirm her motion, with one councillor taking the opportunity to note that she’d served as a surrogate for a gay couple.

The motion then called for “the ‘Council Liaison for Women and Gender Equity’ be re-named the ‘Council for Women, Gender Equity and 2SLGBTQ+ Affairs” and for the Ottawa City Council to “publicly and unequivocally denounce anti-trans hate, rhetoric, and violence in the City of Ottawa.” The motion also emphasized the prioritization of LGBT organizations in the budget as well as the establishment of a Gender Affirming Health Care Advisory Committee, which would work to maximize access to puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and sex change surgeries.

It is important to consider what Troster—and the entire Ottawa City Council—sees as “hatred.” It is, based on the concrete examples listed, parents and concerned citizens pushing back against the complete takeover of school curriculums by LGBT ideology, drag events directed at children, and sex changes perpetrated on children. In short, Troster defines “hatred” as disagreeing with her—and opposing practices that only a few years ago would have received universal condemnation by people of common sense. The real hatred, unfortunately, is coming from those like Troster who wish to root out and publicly condemn all dissent.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











